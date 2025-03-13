EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 29 - Thursday

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Mar. 13

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 6:45 AM ET Thursday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Paris Lee Over 8.5 Points (-120 FanDuel)

Paris Lee Over 4.5 Assists (-105 FanDuel)

Melvin Ajinca 9+ Points (+100 DraftKings)

With usage leader Theo Maledon out of the mix there are going to be plenty of opportunities to soak up, and while Nando de Colo will do a lot from the sixth-man spot I expect these two to be busy with the starting group and I love the value on them.

Zach LeDay Over 19.5 Points+Rebounds (-105 bet365)

Milan is shorthanded in the frontcourt again, and with Nikola Mirotic uncertain they could be in even worse shape. Red Star has allowed some big games to stretch bigs, which is exactly what LeDay is.

Trevion Williams Over 9.5 Points (-116 FanDuel)

Marial Shayok Over 2.5 Rebounds (-105 FanDuel)

There will be no Jaylen Hoard and no Jasiel Rivero, so I expect Williams to pick up the slack, and he is a great offensive player. As for Shayok, he will get about 20 minutes behind Levi Randolph and grabbed eight rebounds his last time out. I think Shayok could even see some minutes at the four spot if Maccabi goes small, and that makes his number even more enticing.

