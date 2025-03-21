Euro Betting
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 30 - Friday

Written by 
Kurt Jones 
Published on March 21, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Mar. 21

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 5:45 AM ET Thursday.

PICKS TO CLICK

David McCormack Over 9.5 Points (-106 FanDuel)

David McCormack 12+ Points (+175 DraftKings)

McCormack is uncertain for Friday's game, but if he suits up it's a great matchup. Panathinaikos has had a tough time defending in the post without Mathias Lessort and Omer Yurtseven and they're not pushing Wenyen Gabriel minutes-wise. If McCormack finds himself matched up with Tibor Pleiss, I think he has a big advantage in terms of athleticism and mobility. This comes with some minutes risk, so if you choose to just safely ladder it on DraftKings instead of a straight bet on FanDuel I understand. 

Ignas Brazdeikis Under 10.5 Points (-122 FanDuel)

I'm not buying into the recent scoring surge from Brazdeikis, and I think he will draw the toughest matchup against the lanky Tomas Satoransky, who is the quicker of the two and can contest all shots. I think Isaiah Wong gets more involved, which will take away some usage from Brazdeikis.

Jerian Grant Over 10.5 Points+Assists (-120 bet365)

Opponents that play incredibly fast and turn the ball over are exactly what you want for Grant. Friday's game has blowout potential, which could lead to less minutes for Kostas Sloukas and more for his scrappy backcourt mate.

Stay up-to-date with RotoWire's current EuroLeague odds, the latest EuroLeague injury report, our expansive EuroLeague stats database and much more!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kurt Jones
Kurt Jones
Kurt is a washed up low level college football player who now is a niche basketball DFS enthusiast (CBB, EL, Olympics, FIBA) with multiple takedowns in every form of basketball offered in fantasy. He fell in love with EuroLeague basketball after realizing how much he missed rostering and watching his former favorite college basketball players that didn't make the NBA.
