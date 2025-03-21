EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 30 - Friday

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Mar. 21

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 5:45 AM ET Thursday.

PICKS TO CLICK

David McCormack Over 9.5 Points (-106 FanDuel)

David McCormack 12+ Points (+175 DraftKings)

McCormack is uncertain for Friday's game, but if he suits up it's a great matchup. Panathinaikos has had a tough time defending in the post without Mathias Lessort and Omer Yurtseven and they're not pushing Wenyen Gabriel minutes-wise. If McCormack finds himself matched up with Tibor Pleiss, I think he has a big advantage in terms of athleticism and mobility. This comes with some minutes risk, so if you choose to just safely ladder it on DraftKings instead of a straight bet on FanDuel I understand.

Ignas Brazdeikis Under 10.5 Points (-122 FanDuel)

I'm not buying into the recent scoring surge from Brazdeikis, and I think he will draw the toughest matchup against the lanky Tomas Satoransky, who is the quicker of the two and can contest all shots. I think Isaiah Wong gets more involved, which will take away some usage from Brazdeikis.

Jerian Grant Over 10.5 Points+Assists (-120 bet365)

Opponents that play incredibly fast and turn the ball over are exactly what you want for Grant. Friday's game has blowout potential, which could lead to less minutes for Kostas Sloukas and more for his scrappy backcourt mate.

