EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 30 - Thursday

Written by 
Kurt Jones 
Published on March 20, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Mar. 20

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 6:30 AM ET Thursday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Nikos Rogkavopoulos Over 9.5 Points (-120 FanDuel)

With Chima Moneke questionable at best for Round 30, Baskonia is going to need more scoring from their frontcourt, and I think that boost the shot rate for Rogkavopoulos about 25-to-50 percent. This wager has ladder potential if Moneke is indeed ruled out.

John Brown Over 4.5 Rebounds (+120 FanDuel)

Red Star is so thin in the frontcourt that Brown might be forced to play 30 minutes or more, and we are getting plus money on him pulling down five rebounds. I'm fine going over on any and all Brown props you are able to find.

Trevion Williams Over 2.5 Assists (+106 FanDuel)

Jaylen Hoard and Jasiel Rivero remain out, which means Williams and Roman Sorkin will remain busy for a Maccabi squad that frequently puts two bigs on the court. Whenever I can get plus money on Williams tallying three assists while playing expanded minutes I'm going to take it.

Stay up-to-date with RotoWire's current EuroLeague odds, the latest EuroLeague injury report, our expansive EuroLeague stats database and much more!

Kurt Jones
Kurt is a washed up low level college football player who now is a niche basketball DFS enthusiast (CBB, EL, Olympics, FIBA) with multiple takedowns in every form of basketball offered in fantasy. He fell in love with EuroLeague basketball after realizing how much he missed rostering and watching his former favorite college basketball players that didn't make the NBA.
