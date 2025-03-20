EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 30 - Thursday

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Mar. 20

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 6:30 AM ET Thursday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Nikos Rogkavopoulos Over 9.5 Points (-120 FanDuel)

With Chima Moneke questionable at best for Round 30, Baskonia is going to need more scoring from their frontcourt, and I think that boost the shot rate for Rogkavopoulos about 25-to-50 percent. This wager has ladder potential if Moneke is indeed ruled out.

John Brown Over 4.5 Rebounds (+120 FanDuel)

Red Star is so thin in the frontcourt that Brown might be forced to play 30 minutes or more, and we are getting plus money on him pulling down five rebounds. I'm fine going over on any and all Brown props you are able to find.

Trevion Williams Over 2.5 Assists (+106 FanDuel)

Jaylen Hoard and Jasiel Rivero remain out, which means Williams and Roman Sorkin will remain busy for a Maccabi squad that frequently puts two bigs on the court. Whenever I can get plus money on Williams tallying three assists while playing expanded minutes I'm going to take it.

