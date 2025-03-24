EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 31 - Tuesday

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Tuesday, Mar. 25

The injury news was flying all over the place Monday, and there could be more to come, so be sure to follow @RotoWireEuro and @kurtancall on X for more updates and plays before tip-off.

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 4:55 PM ET Monday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Yakuba Ouattara Over 5.5 Points (-106 FanDuel)

With word coming out Monday that four Paris players are sidelined, the versatile Ouattara should take on more minutes -- and possibly more attempts as a spot-up shooter with so much attention being devoted to TJ Shorts. I'm thinking Ouattara can hit a couple triples early and get this one out of the way.

Dzanan Musa Over 2.5 Assists (-110 FanDuel)

I'm fine with this play even if Facundo Campazzo plays, but if he does not this is absolutely one to smash and I want to get out in front of it.

Kevarrius Hayes 5+ Rebounds (+110 DraftKings)

Paris will not only have absences in the backcourt but also down low. I think Hayes could get some extra minutes against a Fenerbahce team that frequently has a big on the court, and that should help push him beyond his average of 4.6 rebounds per night.

