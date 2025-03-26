Euro Betting
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 31 - Wednesday

EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 31 - Wednesday

Written by 
Kurt Jones 
Published on March 26, 2025
This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Wednesday, Mar. 26

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 6:45 AM ET Wednesday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Daniel Oturu Over 19.5 Points+Rebounds (-115 bet365)

Ercan Osmani Over 5.5 Points (-116 FanDuel)

These are one in the same, as I like both if Efes is without Vincent Poirier, who is a game-time decision. It seems more likely Poirier will sit than not, and if that winds up being the case, I like the value. If Poirier is unavailable, Oturu should get as many minutes he can handle, with Osmani and Rolands Smits either spelling him or playing alongside. Osmani has had some huge games when the minutes are there, and although I wish we could ladder him that's not available on DraftKings. If you only wager on that website and don't have access to Osmani props, a mini-ladder on Smits could work because there's a path for all three guys to deliver if Poirier is out. Baskonia has been rather friendly to big men and stretch bigs all season.

Konstantinos Mitoglou 10+ Points (+120 DraftKings)

With Panathinaikos down four players listed at either the forward or center spots, we could see the versatile Mitoglou get at least 25 minutes in an uptempo matchup with Maccabi. A mini-ladder here could be fruitful, but I would show some restraint on the higher numbers.

Stay up-to-date with RotoWire's current EuroLeague odds, the latest EuroLeague injury report, our expansive EuroLeague stats database and much more!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kurt Jones
Kurt Jones
Kurt is a washed up low level college football player who now is a niche basketball DFS enthusiast (CBB, EL, Olympics, FIBA) with multiple takedowns in every form of basketball offered in fantasy. He fell in love with EuroLeague basketball after realizing how much he missed rostering and watching his former favorite college basketball players that didn't make the NBA.
