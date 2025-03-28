EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 32 - Friday

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Mar. 28

We got taken to the woodshed Thursday -- and by a wide margin -- with the rare reverse sweep. Thursdays had been our best days lately, but sometimes things don't fall as anticipated. Let's get right back at it on a fantastic Friday and head into the weekend with a bankroll boost.

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:15 AM ET Friday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Kevarrius Hayes Over 4.5 Rebounds (-105 FanDuel)

We're going with Hayes again with Paris still down several bigs. He gets a matchup against Wenyen Gabriel and should get a few minutes with a big size advantage when Panathinaikos puts its small-ball lineup on the court.

Tyson Ward 10+ Points (-125 DraftKings)

Tyson Ward 12+ Points (+150 DraftKings)

Tyson Ward 15+ Points (+380 DraftKings)

I'm hammering these Paris props because I think that although TJ Shorts and Nadir Hifi are the clear-cut primary options with Maodo Lo and Collin Malcolm out, they could have a tough night against a stingy Panathinaikos backcourt. I think Ward will take on more of a scoring role in Round 32, and I like the ladder option here. Just be sure to do so responsibly if you tail.

Filip Petrusev Over 5.5 Rebounds (+120 FanDuel)

John Brown Over 4.5 Points (-110 FanDuel)

Joel Bolomboy, Mike Daum and Luka Mitrovic all remain out, leaving Petrusev and Brown as the only big men for Red Star. We tried to capitalize when all three and Petrusev sat out in Round 30, but Brown got only 19 minutes with both his team and Olympiacos using small lineups. I don't see Real Madrid employing the same tactic, as either Walter Tavares or Bruno Fernando figure to be on the court at all times. In turn, one of Petrusev or Brown should be on the floor all game, and they could share time as well. Brown matches up well against former UNICS teammate Mario Hezonja, which I hope gets him some extra run. The pace of this game fits both Petrusev and Brown, who are not your traditional bigs given their athleticism, ability to switch and run the floor.

Stay up-to-date with RotoWire's current EuroLeague odds, the latest EuroLeague injury report, our expansive EuroLeague stats database and much more!