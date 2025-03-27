EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 32 - Thursday

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Mar. 27

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:15 AM ET Thursday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Alpha Diallo Over 9.5 Points (-110 FanDuel)

Diallo is coming off a night in which he couldn't shoot it and just did very little before fouling out, but I'm buying into a bounceback. I like the pace of this game for him, as he can do work in the half-court with a mismatch against Kostas Papanikolaou and get out in transition as well.

Brandon Davies 12+ Points (+115 DraftKings)

We got bit Wednesday with Vincent Poirier unexpectedly suiting up, but with Tyrique Jones sustaining an injury Tuesday, I'm buying into Davies props in case early in case Jones is unable to go Thursday.

Moustapha Fall Over 4.5 Rebounds (-125 FanDuel)

With Nikola Milutinov out, Fall should see at least 25 minutes per night as his club's starting center. Monaco's bigs shouldn't stretch him too far, which will allow him to stay close to the rim and grab rebounds.

