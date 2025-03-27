Euro Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 32 - Thursday

EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 32 - Thursday

Written by 
Kurt Jones 
Published on March 27, 2025
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Pre-draft tools & reports
  • Custom advice for your draft and in-season
  • Advanced Auction Values and Projections
Baseball

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Mar. 27

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:15 AM ET Thursday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Alpha Diallo Over 9.5 Points (-110 FanDuel)

Diallo is coming off a night in which he couldn't shoot it and just did very little before fouling out, but I'm buying into a bounceback. I like the pace of this game for him, as he can do work in the half-court with a mismatch against Kostas Papanikolaou and get out in transition as well.

Brandon Davies 12+ Points (+115 DraftKings)

We got bit Wednesday with Vincent Poirier unexpectedly suiting up, but with Tyrique Jones sustaining an injury Tuesday, I'm buying into Davies props in case early in case Jones is unable to go Thursday.

Moustapha Fall Over 4.5 Rebounds (-125 FanDuel)

With Nikola Milutinov out, Fall should see at least 25 minutes per night as his club's starting center. Monaco's bigs shouldn't stretch him too far, which will allow him to stay close to the rim and grab rebounds.

Stay up-to-date with RotoWire's current EuroLeague odds, the latest EuroLeague injury report, our expansive EuroLeague stats database and much more!

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Pre-draft tools & reports
  • Custom advice for your draft and in-season
  • Advanced Auction Values and Projections
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only EuroLeague Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire EuroLeague fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kurt Jones
Kurt Jones
Kurt is a washed up low level college football player who now is a niche basketball DFS enthusiast (CBB, EL, Olympics, FIBA) with multiple takedowns in every form of basketball offered in fantasy. He fell in love with EuroLeague basketball after realizing how much he missed rostering and watching his former favorite college basketball players that didn't make the NBA.
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 32
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 32
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 31 - Wednesday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 31 - Wednesday
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 31 - Wednesday
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 31 - Wednesday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 31 - Tuesday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 31 - Tuesday
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 31
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 31
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 31 - Tuesday
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 31 - Tuesday