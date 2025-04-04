This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Apr. 4

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:00 AM ET Friday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Moses Wright Over 6.5 Points (-115 FanDuel)

Wright will be the only established center available Friday for Olympiacos, which takes on a fast-paced ALBA team that is beatable on the interior. Head coach Georgios Bartzokas has been fine going small lately, but I can't help but pounce, as even 20 minutes from Wright should be enough. This will responsibly be one of my biggest wagers of the season. Anything goes with injuries and fouls, but we could see a heavy dose of Wright in Round 33, and I'm comfortable with every single over that is posted for him.

Saben Lee 10+ Points (+120 DraftKings)

Olympiacos will also be down Evan Fournier on Friday, and even with it looking likely Keenan Evans makes his Olympiacos debut, I don't think he's ready for a major role coming off an absence of nearly a year. Add it all up and Lee should get at least 20 minutes between the two guard spots against ALBA. This one has ladder potential as well.

Darius Thompson 5+ Assists (+135 DraftKings)

Darius Thompson Over 12.5 Points+Assists (-115 bet365)

Shane Larkin could play Friday despite dealing with an illness, but even if he does I don't think he will be 100 percent. When Larkin is out or limited Thompson gets a big boost in usage, and the latter has a great matchup against the Red Star backcourt. Elijah Bryant props are also very live Friday.

