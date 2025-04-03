This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Apr. 3

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:30 AM ET Thursday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Facundo Campazzo Over 20.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-115 bet365)

This game is going to be played at such an elite pace that I wanted to snag some combination bets, and I have two favorites. Campazzo gets the challenge of TJ Shorts, and vice versa. I think both guards try and push the tempo and get into a duel, and this is a great value on Campazzo, who should be back at full speed after being slowed by an injury recently.

Kevarrius Hayes Over 10.5 Points+Rebounds (-115 bet365)

Hayes got us on the hook last week, but some frontcourt mates still presumably remain out, and although he faces a tough test in Walter Tavares, Paris is going to need Hayes to provide his normal minutes, and thankfully due to the matchup he should stay near the basket all game.

Juancho Hernangomez Under 7.5 Rebounds (-110 FanDuel)

With Omer Yurtseven returning there is one more Panathinaikos player capable of rebounding, and that could take away from Hernangomez, who also faces a historically good rebounding team in Monaco due to its length. We all hate unders so I'm adding a long-shot pick below to make up for the nasty taste of this one.

Alpha Diallo 15+ Points (+450 DraftKings)

The third time's a charm for me, as Diallo burned me the last two weeks. Now, though, it's just a long shot and there is even merit to this one, as Panathinaikos ceded the most points per game to opposing forwards over the last five games. What better time to take a chance on a player with plenty of upside to deliver?

