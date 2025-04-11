EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 34 - Friday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Apr. 11

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:45 AM ET Friday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Cedi Osman 10+ Points (-105 DraftKings)

Cedi Osman 12+ Points (+175 DraftKings)

Cedi Osman 15+ Points (+450 DraftKings)

Bet responsibly here, as it'll just be a sprinkle ladder for me because it's a speculative play. My reasoning here is that Panathinaikos has already clinched their seed in the Playoffs, and although I do think they'll go normal starters I think with the injuries they've dealt with this season they'll go light on their studs like Kendrick Nunn and Juancho Hernangomez which would lead to more usage for Osman who's played sparingly throughout the season but could be a key piece come playoff time if he's called upon.

Isaia Cordinier 10+ Points (+120 DraftKings)

Virtus is not playing for anything so I wouldn't imagine Cordinier getting pushed here but I do think they will want to finish strong and spoil things foro Barcelona. Cordinier has a great matchup here and dropped 24 in the last matchup. After a bad last couple games I imagine he will want to turn things around in his last EuroLeague game of the season.

John Brown Over 3.5 Points (+110 FanDuel)

He's the only center Red Star is utilizing other than Filip Petrusev, and although the latter has a chance to play every single minute in a game they're trying to win, these two shared some court time last week, so you really have two paths to minutes and the floor could be higher if Petrusev has an off night or gets in foul trouble.

