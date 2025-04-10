Euro Betting
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 34 - Thursday

Written by 
Kurt Jones 
Updated on April 10, 2025 10:32AM EST
Baseball

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Apr. 10

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:30 AM ET Thursday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Evan Fournier Over 14.5 points (+102 FanDuel)

Fournier is set to return after sitting out Round 33 with an ankle issue. We're getting quality odds here, and I'll be loading up with only Baskonia -- barely -- ceding more points to opposing guards over the last five games. A small ladder wager is in play here.

Balsa Koprivica Over 4.5 Points (+112 FanDuel)

Aleksej Pokusevski Over 4.5 Points (+110 FanDuel)

We leaned into Brandon Davies last week with Tyrique Jones out, and with Jones still sidelined I'm going with these two Thursday. Koprivica should start and Pokusevski will mix in, and I think both plays could hit if they don't cut into each other's opportunities.

Tyson Ward 12+ Points (+105 DraftKings)

This is a big-time matchup play here, as forwards have been doing work against ALBA. Ward topped this number in each of the last two Rounds and in six of the last 13.

Stay up-to-date with RotoWire's current EuroLeague odds, the latest EuroLeague injury report, our expansive EuroLeague stats database and much more!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kurt Jones
Kurt Jones
Kurt is a washed up low level college football player who now is a niche basketball DFS enthusiast (CBB, EL, Olympics, FIBA) with multiple takedowns in every form of basketball offered in fantasy. He fell in love with EuroLeague basketball after realizing how much he missed rostering and watching his former favorite college basketball players that didn't make the NBA.
