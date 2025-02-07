EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 26 - Friday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.
PREGAME UPDATES
Check back before tip-off!
STATS AND INFO.
News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro
THE SLATE
Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at AS Monaco
Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -4.0
Total: 166.5
Paris Basketball at Virtus Segafredo Bologna
Status Check
PBB
VIR
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Paris Basketball -1.5
Total: 167.5
Olympiacos Piraeus at FC Barcelona
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -1.0
Total: 169.5
Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz
Status Check
MTA
BKN
None
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz -7.5
Total: 175.5
If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!