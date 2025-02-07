Euro Betting
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 26 - Friday

Kevin O'Brien 
Published on February 7, 2025

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

THE SLATE

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at AS Monaco

Status Check

PAR

ASM

Frank Ntilikina

Elie Okobo

Vanja Marinkovic

Jordan Loyd

Mitar Bosnjakovic

Vitto Brown

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -4.0
Total: 166.5

Paris Basketball at Virtus Segafredo Bologna

Status Check

PBB

VIR

Daulton Hommes

Will Clyburn

 

Ante Zizic

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Paris Basketball -1.5
Total: 167.5

Olympiacos Piraeus at FC Barcelona

Status Check

OLY

BAR

Keenan Evans

Jan Vesely

Thomas Walkup

Nicolas Laprovittola

Luca Vildoza

 

Moses Wright

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -1.0
Total: 169.5

Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Status Check

MTA

BKN

Jaylen Hoard

None

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz -7.5
Total: 175.5

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
