EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 28 - Thursday

PREGAME UPDATES

Jerian Grant and Ioannis Papapetrou will be available Thursday for Panathinaikos.

Real Madrid's Xavier Rathan-Mayes is inactive for Round 28.

Milan's Shavon Shields, Leandro Bolmaro and Nenad Dimitrijevic will suit up Thursday, but Armoni Brooks will not.

Fenerbahce's Arturs Zagars will not play in Round 28.

THE SLATE

Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at FC Bayern Munich

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET

TV: ESPN3

Spread: FC Bayern Munich -2.5

Total: 164.0

Zalgiris Kaunas at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET

TV: ESPN3

Spread: Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz -3.5

Total: 164.0

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET

TV: ESPN3

Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -1.0

Total: 164.5

Real Madrid at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET

TV: ESPN3

Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -4.0

Total: 172.0

