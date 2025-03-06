EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 28 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.
PREGAME UPDATES
Jerian Grant and Ioannis Papapetrou will be available Thursday for Panathinaikos.
Real Madrid's Xavier Rathan-Mayes is inactive for Round 28.
Milan's Shavon Shields, Leandro Bolmaro and Nenad Dimitrijevic will suit up Thursday, but Armoni Brooks will not.
Fenerbahce's Arturs Zagars will not play in Round 28.
THE SLATE
Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at FC Bayern Munich
CZV
BAY
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Bayern Munich -2.5
Total: 164.0
Zalgiris Kaunas at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz
ZAL
BKN
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz -3.5
Total: 164.0
Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan
FBB
EA7
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -1.0
Total: 164.5
Real Madrid at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens
RMB
PAO
Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -4.0
Total: 172.0
