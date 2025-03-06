Euro Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 28 - Thursday

EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 28 - Thursday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Updated on March 6, 2025 2:41PM EST

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Jerian Grant and Ioannis Papapetrou will be available Thursday for Panathinaikos.

Real Madrid's Xavier Rathan-Mayes is inactive for Round 28.

Milan's Shavon Shields, Leandro Bolmaro and Nenad Dimitrijevic will suit up Thursday, but Armoni Brooks will not.

Fenerbahce's Arturs Zagars will not play in Round 28.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at FC Bayern Munich

Status Check

CZV

BAY

Mike Daum

Devin Booker

Luka Mitrovic

Oscar da Silva

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Bayern Munich -2.5
Total: 164.0

Zalgiris Kaunas at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Status Check

ZAL

BKN

Lukas Lekavicius

Kamar Baldwin

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz -3.5
Total: 164.0

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Status Check

FBB

EA7

Scottie Wilbekin

Shavon Shields

 

Josh Nebo

 

Leandro Bolmaro

 

Nenad Dimitrijevic

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -1.0
Total: 164.5

Real Madrid at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Status Check

RMB

PAO

Gabriel Deck

Mathias Lessort

 

Omer Yurtseven

 

Jerian Grant

 

Marius Grigonis

 

Ioannis Papapetrou

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -4.0
Total: 172.0

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only EuroLeague Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire EuroLeague fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 28 - Thursday
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 28 - Thursday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 28 - Wednesday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 28 - Wednesday
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 28
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 28
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 27 - Friday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 27 - Friday
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 27 - Friday
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 27 - Friday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 27 - Thursday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 27 - Thursday