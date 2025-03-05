Euro Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 28 - Wednesday

EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 28 - Wednesday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on March 5, 2025

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

AS Monaco at Paris Basketball

Status Check

ASM

PBB

Nick Calathes

Collin Malcolm

Vitto Brown

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -2.5
Total: 172.0

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only EuroLeague Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire EuroLeague fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 28
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 28
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 27 - Friday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 27 - Friday
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 27 - Friday
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 27 - Friday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 27 - Thursday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 27 - Thursday
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 27 - Thursday
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 27 - Thursday
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 27
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 27