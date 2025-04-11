Euro Betting
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 34 - Friday

EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 34 - Friday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on April 11, 2025
This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Zalgiris Kaunas at Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Status Check

ZAL

EFS

Isaiah Wong

Shane Larkin

Lukas Lekavicius

Rodrigue Beaubois

 

Salih Altuntas

Game Time: 18:30 CET / 1:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -9.0
Total: 165.5

Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Status Check

CZV

PAO

Joel Bolomboy

Mathias Lessort

Milos Teodosic

Marius Grigonis

Mike Daum

Ioannis Papapetrou

Luka Mitrovic

 

Dejan Davidovac

 

Game Time: 19:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -7.0
Total: 167.0

Virtus Segafredo Bologna at FC Barcelona

Status Check

VIR

BAR

None

Jan Vesely

 

Nicolas Laprovittola

 

Chimezie Metu

 

Juan Nunez

 

Dame Sarr

Game Time: 19:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -11.0
Total: 169.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
