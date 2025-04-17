Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Apr. 18

I really wish we would have kicked off the postseason with a bigger splash, but going 2-1 on primary plays and just missing a "YOLO" wager shouldn't take us down much.

We now get a second win-or-go-home game of the week when Real Madrid hosts Bayern on Friday. The winner will advance to take on Olympiacos and the loser will be left with only its domestic pursuits.

These two teams split the series during the regular season, with Bayern dropping 97 points in a Round 1 win and the Spanish squad taking the last matchup. Both games were high-scoring -- no surprise from two teams that like to run -- and I expect the same Friday, but to a lesser extent given the implications.

PICKS TO CLICK

Sergio Llull Over 7.5 Points (+105 bet365)

The veteran has to have one more trick up his sleeve with his team's back against the wall. I think we see some vintage Llull, especially in crunch time if the game goes down to the wire.

Nick Weiler-Babb Over 16.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-115 bet365)

In a game that features pace I'm always going to be locked on this wager, as the just named EuroLeague Best Defender is active in all aspects of the game. As long as he gets his usual allotment of minutes he should stuff the stat sheet.

Shabazz Napier 8+ Points (-120 DraftKings)

Shabazz Napier 10+ Points (+165 DraftKings)

Shabazz Napier 12+ Points (+330 DraftKings)

Napier comes in amid a slow stretch, but what better way to get back on track than facing a team that has had a tough time containing opposing backcourts -- especially guards that fill the second unit. I might even go a little higher on this ladder knowing Napier has a nice ceiling.

