EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Playoffs - Game 5

Game 5… Win or Go Home…

Only two games remain in the EuroLeague Playoffs: Monaco vs. Barcelona and Panathinaikos vs. Efes. The outcomes of these two matchups will determine who Olympiacos and Fenerbahce face in the Final Four. Since both games will be played on the same day, the best advice for EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge players is to avoid unnecessary focus on substitute players and instead build rosters that consist mainly of star players.

Guard

Mike James, AS Monaco (16.8 credits)

The star guard, who has played in three Game 5 in his career, ranks second all-time -- per Darius Garuolis via Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews -- by averaging 21.7 ppg in such decisive matches. Although he has had a solid individual playoff series so far, his team could not close things out at home, but Monaco still enters Game 5 as the favorite. At this point, both Monaco and coach Spanoulis will heavily rely on his services. Except for Game 2 in which he struggled, James performed well in the other three encounters with Barcelona's defense, and Kevin Punter has had considerable difficulty containing him. If James plays like the version we all know, it should be a big night for him.

Shane Larkin, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (15.1 credits)

By delivering a steady performance across all four games of the series, Larkin has led underdog Efes to a decisive Game 5. Although he appeared a bit cold in scoring during Game 4, his 9 assists and a total of 17 PIR made it another efficient game played a key role in the win. Against Kendrick Nunn, a matchup that could be described as a "Clash of Clans" , Larkin has clearly outperformed his counterpart so far. Even though the task ahead looks like a "Mission Impossible," he has one last push left in him. Whether Efes can escape OAKA remains uncertain, but in a worst-case scenario Larkin is the player who will take responsibility and put everything on the line.

Kendrick Nunn, Panathinaikos (18.4 credits)

One of the most disappointing MVP-to-Playoff performances in recent years. Apart from one standout game where he practically single-handedly won Game 3 with a 31 PIR, Nunn has had a rather mediocre playoff run. Despite finishing third in PIR behind Vezenkov and TJ Shorts during the regular season, Nunn was awarded the MVP likely thanks to his outstanding form in March. However, his inability to replicate that level of performance in the playoffs has sparked debate over whether Vezenkov was the rightful MVP after all. Still a strong showing in Game 5 could be enough to erase those doubts. Aspects from Panathinaikos who enter the game as favorites, Nunn remains the team's most trusted player.

Forward

Juancho Hernangomez, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (15.3 credits)

His legendary performance in Game 1 is still fresh in everyone's minds: 20 points, 16 rebounds and a total of 40 PIR, practically carrying the team to victory single-handedly. However, it's important not to judge him solely based on that one game. For example, despite his team winning Game 3, Juancho played only 17 minutes and failed to score which stands out as a clear negative. To be said, with the awareness that everyone needs to step up in Game 5, it's undeniable that for players like Juancho — who thrive on connecting with the fans — this decisive matchup will be an extraordinary exhibition and an opportunity to shine.

Alpha Diallo, AS Monaco (11.1 credits)

Throughout the season, we have consistently highlighted how crucial Diallo is for his team and he has been delivering in the playoffs as well. After an uncharacteristically poor performance in Game 1, he quickly reset his mindset and bounced back just two days later in Game 2 by scoring 21 points and grabbing 8 rebounds, making a decisive impact for Monaco. Despite his team losing both road games, Diallo still posted 15 and 16 PIR in those contests in order to continue to show promising signs heading into Game 5. In this vital matchup, he will probably be Monaco's most reliable player once again.

Cedi Osman, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (9.2 credits)

Beyond his on-court performance, Cedi has also been in the spotlight for the negative interactions with his former fans by having come up through the Efes youth system. Despite Panathinaikos losing the most recent game, Cedi had a strong individual outing, posting 19 PIR. Considerin on his scoring ability and his role as one of the team's primary options for steady 3pt-shooter, Cedi remains a valuable asset. While his relatively contact-averse playing style may not seem perfectly suited for the physical nature of a EuroLeague Game 5, the fact that he has held his own throughout the series makes him a reasonable option to consider.

Center

Willy Hernangomez, FC Barcelona (11.1 credits)

If the Monaco vs Barça series has reached 2-2, Willy deserves the biggest praise on behalf of Barça. His performance throughout the season was far below expectations and despite having a valid contract, there have been serious rumors about a potential departure at the end of the season. Nevertheless, he showed what it means to be a leader and with his impactful play in the home games (especially in Game 3 where he posted a game-high 31 PIR), he helped push the series to a decisive Game 5 by contributing a total of 25.3 Fantasy Points in 24.9 minutes over those two games. In the first two games played in Monaco, coach Peñarroya did not give him much on playing time, but in the victories at home he could be the best possible answer against Theis. In the final matchup, the motto will most likely be "stick with the plan" and once again Willy will be Barça's biggest hope in the paint.

Mam Jaiteh, AS Monaco (7.9 credits)

To tell the truth, when it comes to this series predicting which Monaco center will stand out in this game feels like a "pick a card, any card" situation. After joining the team, Daniel Theis proved to be one of Monaco's most important pieces, but he only delivered the expected level of performance in Game 1. Meanwhile, Motiejunas and Papagiannis have not seen any playing time throughout the series — a decision by coach Spanoulis that will surely be heavily debated if Monaco gets eliminated. The only consistent factor has been Jaiteh who has averaged around 15 minutes all the four games and managed to score in double figures twice (both in the first two games).

Head Coach

Ergin Ataman, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (7.9 credits)

Throughout his career, chaotic situations have always been where coach Ataman thrives. That's precisely why he was reluctant to face Anadolu Efes — the club he coached for years and led to two EuroLeague titles — fearing it might not fuel his usual drive and motivation. The significance of the matchup became even clearer after splitting the first two intense games at OAKA. Then came the infamous incident we all witnessed in Game 3, which reignited emotions. Efes fans with whom Ataman shares a deep bond voiced their displeasure in Game 4. The situation was triggered when Juancho was subbed out during free throws, bringing Sloukas in and immediately after Panathinaikos committed a tactical foul to make another substitution. Some viewed this pragmatically, but regardless of perspectives on who was right or wrong, the real winner was Ergin Ataman himself who regained the revenge-driven fire he needed. Given that Ataman has long been one of the masters of mind games, Efes will face an extremely tough challenge at OAKA.

