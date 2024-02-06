EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 26

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

It's the final Round before a three-week break -- and also the final Round before unlimited trades are back in play. This will be a bit different than previous instances, as changes will be made following an extended time off, and we might lose some feel for who is hot and who is trending downward. Nevertheless, it will be exciting to return to when EuroLeague play -- and the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge -- resumes in late February.

And here are your players!

Guard

Mike James, AS Monaco (19.2 credits)

James has not recorded fewer than 8 PIR in a game this season, and five times over the last eight Rounds he put up a PIR of 28 or better. This time out he will face Virtus, a team that was solid defensively earlier in the season but has slipped below league average against opposing backcourts. James is one of the few players capable of delivering monster PIR games multiple times per season.

Shane Larkin, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (17.9 credits)

Larkin will face Maccabi, another team that is below average when it comes to containing backcourt players. Larkin's field goal attempts have decreased as Efes has gotten healthier, but he still got up 14 shots his last time out and averaged 14.0 points, 10.3 FGA, 5.3 assists, 2.5 three-pointers and a 17.8 PIR over the last four Rounds. He remains a robust pick among the top-tier players.

Wade Baldwin IV, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (16.7 credits)

Even against tough opponents like Olympiacos, Panathinaikos and Real Madrid, Baldwin has thrived, averaging a higher PIR -- 29.3 -- than anyone in the league over the last three Rounds. His high-volume numbers -- 25.0 points, 6.7 assists and 5.3 fouls drawn -- over that span make him a very good pick. Plus, he could have a favorable matchup against Larkin and Efes in Round 26. There was a chance that Baldwin could be suspended for his actions at the end of Maccabi's last EuroLeague contest, but he was handed only a fine and should avoid missing any action.

Paris Lee, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (13.8 credits)

Lee has been on an impressive run, averaging 32 minutes, 17.4 points, 6.8 assists, 1.7 steals, 5.1 fouls drawn and a 20.4 PIR over the last 10 EuroLeague games. His next opponent, Baskonia, holds its own against opposing point guards, but barring a surprising Nando de Colo return Lee will continue running the show for ASVEL nearly all by himself.

Vanja Marinkovic, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (7.5 credits)

Marinkovic has seen significant minutes this season, playing fewer than 21 only twice. Over the last four games he averaged 27 minutes, 14.5 points, 10.3 FGA and a 14.0 average index rating. That's pretty impressive -- and useful -- for a player who checks in at this rate.

Aleksa Avramovic, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (5.7 credits)

Since returning from injury Avramovic has recorded 4, 11 and 16 PIR in his three EuroLeague appearances, so it's clear he is trending up. He will next see a Bayern team that is below average against opposing guards, and he could be a nice fit in your lineups.

Dovydas Giedraitis, Zalgiris Kaunas (4.3 credits)

Giedraitis is worthy of strong consideration, as he is priced just above the minimum and has played at least 22 minutes in three straight EuroLeague games. He has made his presence felt on the defensive end, which has no doubt helped him earn more looks from head coach Andrea Trinchieri.

Forward

Chima Moneke, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (15.6 credits)

Moneke played 36 minutes in Round 25 due to the absence of Tadas Sedekerskis, Matt Costello and Khalifa Diop. It's unclear if any of them will return Thursday, and if none of them do Moneke should be busy again. He makes an impact even when not seeing extended run, so the extra playing time makes him all the more valuable.

Isaia Cordinier, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (10.6 credits)

Cordinier is more a player to watch than to add to your fantasy team imminently. His PIR went up recently, but mostly because he managed to draw a lot of fouls and visit the free throw line frequently. Is he really that much more aggressive on the offensive end, or were those last games more of an exception? I would love to see more to be convinced, especially with him taking on a Monaco team that is getting the job done on the defensive end.

Yanni Wetzell, Alba Berlin (7.8 credits)

Justin Bean, Alba Berlin (7.0 credits)

Both Wetzell and Bean are priced similarly and have seen increased playing time recently. Between the two, Wetzell's ability to draw fouls and contribute across various categories gives him a slight edge. The Barcelona team these two face next will be a challenge, and keep an eye on the status of Johannes Thiemann and Louis Olinde, as their potential returns leave Wetzell's and Bean's roles uncertain to some degree.

Nikos Rogkavopoulos, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (5.7 credits)

Rogkavopoulos received extended minutes in Round 25 with several of his teammates unavailable, and he capitalized on the opportunity. If Baskonia's roster remains the same, Rogkavopoulos will likely be busier than usual again.

Center

Vincent Poirier, Real Madrid (13.0 credits)

If Walter Tavares remains out, Poirier will continue to be a strong candidate for your fantasy team. Over the last 3 Rounds he recorded PIRs of 15, 29 and 21. Real Madrid will face Milan, a team that hasn't defended centers well this season.

Laurynas Birutis, Zalgiris Kaunas (9.7 credits)

Birutis played at least 20 minutes in five of the last six Rounds, and over that span he averaged an impressive 13.2 points, 7.8 FGA, 5.8 rebounds and 18.2 PIR. Zalgiris will next take on Red Star in Belgrade, which will not make for an easy evening. However, they are below average against opposing centers.

Maik Kotsar, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (9.8 credits)

Kotsar may still be a great pick if Sedekerskis, Costello and Diop all remain out. The biggest concern is ASVEL's defense against centers. The French team has faded in this department a little bit, but on the whole they have done a decent job containing opposing bigs.

Tibor Pleiss, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (7.6 credits)

Pleiss becomes a strong consideration if Daniel Oturu remains out. In the last Round, without Oturu, Pleiss played 28 minutes and recorded 19 PIR against Milan. Pleiss makes for an appealing option against Maccabi -- a team that is weaker defensively against players at that position than Milan is.

Jaime Pradilla, Valencia Basket (4.6 credits)

With Brandon Davies and Boubacar Toure both out, Pradilla has more room for a bigger role. Last time out, Pradilla got a season-high 22 minutes and generated 10 PIR against ALBA. Valencia will next take on a tough defensive team in Olympiacos, and they will be even stronger if Moustapha Fall returns. Despite this, the absences and the cost make Pradilla worth considering.

Head Coach

Roger Grimau, FC Barcelona (7.9 credits)

This one is pretty simple. Barcelona will face a 5-20 ALBA team at home, and the opponent may not be at full strength. Plus, Barcelona should have some extra motivation after falling in Berlin in Round 15.

Zeljko Obradovic, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (5.8 credits)

Partizan will play at home against Bayern, and they will be looking to snap a four-game skid that stretches across all competitions. In EuroLeague play, Partizan is 9-2 at home, and Bayern is just 3-10 on the road.

Drop Candidates

Scottie Wilbekin, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (12.6 credits)

Wilbekin logged 32 minutes, 13 FGA and five assists his last time out, but he also recorded only 6 PIR. He will next face Panathinaikos, which means he will go up against defensive stalwart Jerian Grant, so it might not be the worst idea to leave him off the roster for now.

Mbaye Ndiaye, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (6.0 credits)

With Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Joffrey Lauvergne both back, there's a high risk of Ndiaye's minutes decreasing. While he should still get a fair amount of run, it's unlikely he will get as many opportunities as he was seeing. Considering alternatives seems prudent.

Edwin Jackson, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (4.8 credits)

Jackson started the last three EuroLeague games with ASVEL shorthanded, but with Luwawu-Cabarrot back he will likely head back to the bench and see a dip in minutes. As a result, he will not be the bargain he has been of late.

