EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 27

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

The show ... is back!

After a mini-break in the EuroLeague action, during which domestic cups and FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Qualifiers were held, both the continental competition and the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge return for Round 27.

This will be a particularly crucial Round for EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge players, as it will be the last opportunity to make unlimited lineup changes until the Play-In Showdown in mid-April.

Based on past experiences, teams and players who find their form in March generally become the main factors in determining which clubs reach the Final Four and which one ultimately winds up with the championship. A lot of the same players will determine who takes home Fantasy Challenge gold when it's all said and done.

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to drop those at the bottom of this article or reach out on X via @RotoWireEuro.

Let's get started!

Guard

Carlik Jones, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (15.5 credits)

There is no shortage of guards who entered the break on top of their games, and all are aware just how important it is to finish on a high note. Jones finds himself here because of his legendary performance in the Serbian Cup earlier this month, in which he scored 34 of his team's 83 points in a game his club los to rival Red Star. Partizan has a big game out of the break against Baskonia, and Jones is primed to push his club to a favorable result.

Elijah Bryant, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (12.0 credits)

During the current campaign, we can safely say that Bryant has been the best player for Efes with an average of 15.26 fantasy points per game. Bryant turns into an even better player when Shane Larkin is limited or unavailable altogether, and although Larkin suited up for the Turkish national team during the FIBA window, it's unclear if he is 100 percent. Head coach Luca Banchi could opt to take it easy with Larkin in a winnable game, which would be very good news for Bryant's prospects.

Tomas Satoransky, FC Barcelona (10.0 credits)

In Economics 101, there is a common term called "opportunity cost," which refers to the price paid when with replacing one good or service with another. Applying this to the Fantasy Challenge, arguably the most important factor when considering a player is the availability of teammates listed at the same position. Barcelona will clash with Real Madrid without both Kevin Punter and Juan Nunez -- and perhaps Dario Brizuela -- so Satoranksy will primed to do more than he usually does.

Nigel Williams-Goss, Olympiacos Piraeus (8.5 credits)

Although some time has passed, in the last two vital away matches he was one of the best on the court for Olympiacos, contributing significantly to his team's victories with 21 PIR against Barcelona and 18 PIR against Paris. With Thomas Walkup out another month, Williams-Goss will remain an ideal low-cost option for fantasy players.

Forward

Mario Hezonja, Real Madrid (14.0 credits)

With Gabriel Deck still out, rumors swirling about Dzanan Musa leaving the team at the end of the season, and the impressive 40.0 PIR Hezonja averaged during the EuroBasket Qualifiers, everything is lined up for Super Mario to shine against Barcelona in his return from a one-game suspension.

Filip Petrusev, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (12.2 credits)

Red Star could be a bit shorthanded in Round 27, which would give Petrusev more value than he already possesses. In the same game Serbian Cup Jones played in Petrusev put up 18 points and seven rebounds, and he tossed up 34 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Serbian nation team just a few days ago. Red Star will be looking to extend a three-game winning streak in EuroLeague play, and Petrusev is the most reliable option on his club.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (8.2 credits)

Baskonia will have its hands full against a surging Partizan club, but the Spanish squad needs every win it can get, and tough times often provide opportunities for unexpected heroes. Luwawu-Cabarrot has the potential to be one of those, and he enters having averaged 16.68 fantasy points over his last five appearances.

Oscar da Silva, FC Bayern Munich (6.0 credits)

Many expected Johannes Voigtmann to get more playing time during the absence of Devin Booker, and he has, but da Silva has seen a boost as well when head coach Gordon Herbert uses small-ball lineups. In the three games Bayern played during the EuroLeague break, da Silva received over 20 minutes of playing time, and if he takes advantage of this opportunity it could make him a regular choice for coach Herbert until Booker is ready to return.

Center

Walter Tavares, Real Madrid (14.4 credits)

Since the beginning of the season, everyone expected Tavares to find his rhythm, but perhaps it's time to gradually accept that he is getting older. However, in Round 27 the derby against a Barcelona that has many missing players could reignite Tavares' determination and as a reference to this claim, it's worth mentioning that his highest PIR of the season came during the first half of the league, when he produced a 39 PIR in the away game against Barcelona. If he finds his form in March, he could be a long-term pick for Fantasy Challenge players.

Mouhamet Diouf, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (7.0 credits)

Virtus played their last game on February 12, and after a break of nearly two weeks, they will be playing in an official match for the first time facing one of the league's most in-form teams, Olympiacos at home. Basis on the last game against an EuroLeague team Milano, where Diouf became the top scorer of his team by logging 20 points in the 20 minutes he stayed on the court. Considering on Ante Zizic's situation which is still struggling with injury issues and has not returned to the court yet, Diouf is an ideal option to be considered.

Head Coach

Luca Banchi, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (6.2 credits)

Is this a surprising choice? Definitely not. The coach of any team playing at home against ALBA -- surprises can happen, of course -- can be easily chosen. Now it's Efes' turn and they will take the court aiming to secure a key win in the fight for a Play-In spot.

Ioannis Sfairopoulos, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (6.4 credits)

After Lonnie Walker IV exercised his NBA exit option in the final hours of his contract and left his team, the mood in Kaunas has soured. Although they quickly filled his spot with Isaiah Wong, it remains uncertain how long it will take for him to complete his adaptation to the league. On the other hand, the Belgrade team succeed in defeating their rival Partizan in overtime in the Serbian Cup Final, and their morale is high, making them the favorites for this game.

