EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 29

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

We are in the week before the last double-game week of the season, and literall it has been a challenging week for player selections because there will be 6 games in Turn-1 and only 3 in Turn-2, which means the player pool for the second day will be restricted. On the other hand, one of the most thrilling matchups of the league, the Greek Derby will take place on Friday night—set your clocks for this one!

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to drop those at the bottom of this article or reach out on X via @RotoWireEuro.

Let's get to it!

Guard

Carsen Edwards, FC Bayern Munich (14.4 credits)

After dropping 29 and 30 points in back-to-back games and with Theo Maledon injured, the door is open for Edewards to steal a spot on the All-EuroLeague First Team alongside Kendrick Nunn. He will give himself a chance if keeps pouring in the points and leads Bayern to the Playoffs. Known for transforming into a different beast in home games, the upcoming matchup against Efes seems like a perfect stage for him.

Nando de Colo, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (12.4 credits)

Those who closely follow the EuroLeague will remember ASVEL's home game against Fenerbahce in the first half of the season. At that game, Nando delivered his best performance of the season by recording a 29 PIR with logging 18 points and dishing 11 assists. De Colo has always excelled in playing the villain role against his former teams—just as he did against CSKA while wearing a Fenerbahce jersey especially in away games with legendary performances. Now, considering that ASVEL's new star this season, Maledon, will be unavailable due to injury, it's safe to say that it's time to step ahead for the French guard.

Wade Baldwin IV, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (11.4 credits)

After three-week EuroLeague break, Baldwin has also returned from injury. At his first game, although he had a solid performance in the first half against Maccabi, Fenerbahce played terribly as a team in the second half and suffered a blow-out defeat. This loss fueled speculation about whether Wade was disrupting the team's chemistry. However, the star guard shifted into a higher gear in the following away games against Paris and Milan, delivering outstanding performances and making a strong comeback. The upcoming game against ASVEL will be crucial in solidifying his role within the team and fully restoring his confidence.

Ignas Brazdeikis, Zalgiris Kaunas (7.6 credits)

After Lonnie Walker IV left the team, Isaiah Wong is still in the adjustment phase. That's why Brazdeikis had to step up and his role within the team has naturally increased. Last week, he played 29 minutes in the away game against Baskonia. Although his 19 PIR was not enough to secure a victory in Vitoria, it should be enough for Coach Trinchieri to re-establish him as a key part of the rotation.

Forward

Zach LeDay, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (17.4 credits)

To tell the truth, there were periods during the season when both Zach Leday and Milan were in much better form. However, Mirotic's injury last week against Fenerbahce has disrupted the team's balance, and now the entire scoring burden will rest on the shoulders of Z.Leday and Shields. In this fierce battle for a play-in spot, it will be crucial for Leday—who previously played for Partizan—to embrace the villain role as he returns to Belgrade for this matchup.

Vladimir Lucic, FC Bayern Munich (10.1 credits)

The Serbian forward is crafting one of the most intriguing comeback stories of the season almost like The Last Waltz. After playing in the first game of the season, Lucic was sidelined due to injury until Week 23, and since his return, he has played in six games accumulating a total of 15.64 Fantasy Points once again making himself a valuable asset for EuroLeague Fantasy coaches. Moreover, this is also a positive sign for Bayern as they had been struggling with depth at the forward position.

Roman Sorkin, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (10.5 credits)

Before the EuroLeague break, Sorkin had been in great shape and the biggest question mark was whether he could maintain it. However, any concerns proved unnecessary as he played a crucial role in Maccabi's victories over both Fenerbahçe and ASVEL. Now, in this final stretch of the season, Coach Kattash has been giving him significant minutes (close to 30 per game in the last two games). According to the latest news that Jasiel Rivero is out for the season which provides Sorkin has become an even more indispensable piece for his team.

Konstantinos Mitoglou, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (7.0 credits)

Looking at his last two games, where he recorded 14 and 19 PIR, Mitoglou is showing signs of returning to last season's form. Last season, he was a key piece of the championship run by providing crucial defensive toughness from the Power Forward position. However, as you may recall, with Juancho's high-level performances this season, he started to stay fewer minutes on the court. Yet, together with both Lessort and Yurtseven sidelined due to injuries, the Greek player has stepped up to fill the void at the Center position. As the season heads toward its final stretch, he seems to be regaining his form once again.

Center

Daniel Theis, AS Monaco (12.0 credits)

Theis has played only two EuroLeague games with Monaco so far. Although he struggled to make an impact in his debut against Milan, he completely dominated the paint against Paris Basketball last week, making life miserable for their big men. With an outstanding performance, he produced a 24 PIR by scoring 21 points and grabbing 7 rebounds. In Round 29, Monaco will once again face a team with a relatively soft interior defense, so expecting a similar performance from the German center wouldn't be unreasonable.

Joel Bolomboy, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (14.1 credits)

Things have not gone as planned for Crvena Zvezda in the last two weeks, but Bolomboy has done his best on an individual level. Especially considering Petrusev's absence due to injury, he stepped up by producing 19 and 28 PIR in back-to-back games. To put an end to their slump, Crvena Zvezda's best chance will be playing at home against Milan, a team that is also in free fall. Given Milan's struggles in painted area defense, Bolomboy could cause them serious trouble.

Head Coach

Saras Jasikevicius, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (8.0 credits)

After a long break, Fenerbahce will finally play in front of their home crowd. Following the three-week EuroLeague hiatus, they had to play three consecutive road games—first against Maccabi, then Paris, and finally Milan. Winning two out of those three matches, they are returning home with momentum. On the other hand, it has been announced that ASVEL's star player this season, Maledon, will not travel to Istanbul. As the season enters its final stretch, Coach Saras and his team will not allow any slip-ups.

Vasilis Spanoulis, AS Monaco (7.9 credits)

Fighting for a top-four spot to secure home-court advantage, Monaco will face three direct rivals—Fenerbahce, Olympiacos, and Panathinaikos—in their next five games. That's why they cannot afford any slip-ups in the remaining matchups. Against a Maccabi team struggling with injury problems, they will do whatever it takes to secure the win.

Drop Candidates

Darius Thompson, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (11.7 credits)

Exactly two seasons ago, around this time of the year, Thompson was elevating his performance with Baskonia, fighting for a playoff spot in the EuroLeague. Now, he is far from that level—his best days seem to be behind him.

Cedi Osman, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (9.2 credits)

Although his team secured victories in their last two games, Cedi managed to produce only 5 and 6 PIR, respectively. Considering the tough upcoming derby and the fact that it will be played on the road, he doesn't seem like a promising option.

Got your wagers in Round 29? See all the latest Sportsbook Promo Codes!