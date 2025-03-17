EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 30

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

Just five Rounds remain in the regular season, and several teams are hanging by a thread with their fate is on the line. Last week's results -- Milan's road win against Red Star, Bayern's home loss to Efes and Monaco's unfortunate defeat against Maccabi -- have further tightened the standings, bringing teams in the race for a spot in the EuroLeague Playoffs tighter than ever. As the weeks go by, the pressure continues to mount, making it increasingly difficult to predict playoff matchups and potential pairings.

Fortunately, we have a bit of a better read on the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge, and we will dive in below.

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to drop those at the bottom of this article or reach out on X via @RotoWireEuro.

And away we go!

Guard

Kendrick Nunn, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (16.3 credits)

Picking him is a questionable decision, especially considering his recent performances with low field goal percentages. However, looking at Panathinaikos' upcoming schedule -- ALBA, Maccabi, and Paris in the next three games -- there are relatively easy matchups for a team fighting for a Final Four spot and playing in must-win games for seeding purposes. If we consider this a prediction, despite Kostas Sloukas being in great form, he might get some rest in potential blowout games. On the other hand, Nunn is expected to use these games to regain his rhythm and strengthen his MVP case.

Rokas Jokubaitis, Maccabi Playtika Tel-Aviv (12.5 credits)

The Lithuanian guard returned last week and played a crucial role in their thrilling victory against Monaco by scoring 18 points. While Maccabi's season might already be over with only 9 wins, they can still engage in high-scoring games which is allowing their players to showcase their individual performances. As seen last week, Maccabi is capable of pulling off surprising upsets. Given that their next two games will also be played at home, it's easy to say that Jokubaitis will be the team's first scoring option.

Kevin Punter, FC Barcelona (14.9 credits)

After a two-game injury absence, Punter made a spectacular return, completely dictating the game against his former team. In just 23 minutes on the court, he scored 25 points and recorded a 29 PIR, proving that he has taken full control as the season reaches its final stretch. Alongside Jabari Parker, he is not only a scoring leader but also a driving force in terms of on-court leadership for a team that desperately needs this kind of offensive guidance. With back-to-back matchups against direct playoff rivals Zalgiris and Bayern, Barça has only one goal—securing crucial victories. In order to achieve that, they will heavily rely on Punter's elite scoring ability what something he does best.

Forward

Nikola Kalinic, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (10.0 credits)

While he seemed like he was entering a period of depreciation in his EuroLeague performance, the injury news of Bolomboy and Petrusev's absence due to rental agreement between two clubs helped to change the perspective of him, Kalinic will likely to play as a Power Forward for the Belgrade team. After losing their last three games, they are not considered as the favorite one in their Round 30 away game against Olympiacos. However, after that, they will play the next three matches at home in Belgrade -- crucial games for securing a playoff spot. Kalinic cannot afford to waste this opportunity to finish such a fluctuating season on a high note.

Trevion Williams, Maccabi Playtika Tel-Aviv (10.6 credits)

Last week, Sorkin was recommended, and the in-form player did not disappoint us. Now, it's time for T-Will who seems to have formed a dynamic duo with Sorkin, resembling The Blues Brothers. In Round 29 against Monaco, he posted an impressive double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. The ongoing situation of Jaylen Hoard and Jasiel Rivero being sidelined due to injuries, Williams has been showing his promising signs and is at a turning point in gaining full trust from coach Kattash.

Konstantinos Mitoglou, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (7.5 credits)

Although we usually try to avoid suggesting the same player two weeks in a row, we simply can not ignore a player who is signaling a return to his prime form. In addition, during the Round 29 derby against Olympiacos, he became a crucial piece for his injury-plagued team's frontcourt and finished the game with a 20 PIR which made him the highest-rated player on his team. As the season enters its final stretch, having a weapon like Mitoglou finding his form is great news for Panathinaikos. Coach Ataman will likely want to maintain this rhythm and continue providing him with the 20+ minutes he needs.

Alberto Abalde, Real Madrid (6.2 credits)

While he is not among the primary scoring options for his team, his playing time has significantly increased in recent weeks. This is because coach Mateo sees him as a glue guy and deploys him accordingly on the court. In Round 30, Real Madrid will face Asvel at home and Abalde stands out as an X-factor for the team. Additionally, considering that this game has the potential to be a blowout, he is unlikely to play less than 20 minutes.

Center

Donta Hall, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (13.8 credits)

Although he delivered an average performance in a domestic game against Real Madrid by scoring 9 points and grabbing 5 rebounds in 22 minutes, recent absences of Chima Moneke and Luka Samanic have put the spotlight on Hall. In their upcoming home game against Bayern, the opponent's lack of physicality at the center position is quite evident. His likely matchup, Elias Harris, had a career game last week against Efes, producing a 20 PIR. However, expecting him to replicate the same performance in Vitoria is highly unlikely.

Mam Jaiteh, AS Monaco (7.1 credits)

As of press time, Daniel Theis' injury status remains uncertain and it seems like a game-time decision will be made. If the German big man is unable to play, Jaiteh will undoubtedly be the primary choice at the center position. Over the weekend, in the French Cup semifnals, he had a perfect 9-of-9 shooting performance from the field with 24 points. Head coach Spanoulis has surely taken note of this performance and will likely give him significant minutes against Fenerbahce.

Head Coach

Ergin Ataman, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (8.5 credits)

In the marquee matchup of Round 29, Panathinaikos came close to pulling off an incredible comeback against Olympiacos, but Sloukas missed the clutch shot. Ataman, a coach who has made mind games a motto throughout his career -- evidenced by his post-game and ongoing verbal clashes with Bartzokas -- does this to spark a reaction from his team and fire up his players. While the game against Berlin may not be a real test, he could use it as a parade-like blowout win to boost his team's morale in front of their home crowd.

Chus Mateo, Real Madrid (7.8 credits)

Right now, Real Madrid sits at the 12th seed in the standings, but it's worth noting that there is only a one-game difference between them and Barcelona, who are in 6th place. This fact alone is enough to make Real Madrid hungry for more, as they not only have a favorable schedule ahead but also benefit from some of the higher-ranked teams showing signs of decline. Their upcoming game against Asvel is a statement match, and the goal is to send a message to the entire league.

Drop Candidates

Joffrey Lauvergne, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (11.7 credits)

Normally, this section is reserved for players experiencing a decline in form, but this time, the situation is quite the opposite. Lauvergne had an impressive performance last week, nearly recording a double-double with 20 points and 9 rebounds. However, in Round 30 against Real Madrid, his counterparts will be physically and athletically superior to him, which does not favor his style of play. As a result, ASVEL as a whole might struggle to get what they want in the painted area.

