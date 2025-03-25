EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 31

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

All kinds of injuries have popped up, so EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge players should have no challenge finding value picks for Round 31. We will break down all the details below.

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to drop those at the bottom of this article or reach out on X via @RotoWireEuro.

And now, for the players!

Guard

TJ Shorts, Paris Basketball (19.9 credits)

With Maodo Lo and Collin Malcolm unavailable, Shorts' minutes and role should remain secure -- and could increase. He posted 28 PIR against Fenerbahce in their first matchup of the season and is a strong candidate for 30+ minutes and 15+ field goal attempts in Tuesday's contest.

Dario Brizuela, FC Barcelona (8.4 credits)

Though Kevin Punter is back, the absences of Nicolas Laprovittola and Juan Nunez continue to open opportunities for Brizuela. Over the last five games, he is averaging 13.2 PIR and 8.8 FGA while adding 2.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 3.0 drawn fouls -- an impressive stat line for a player at this price.

Shaquielle McKissic, Olympiacos Piraeus (8.4 credits)

With Thomas Walkup, Luca Vildoza and Georgios Larentzakis out, plus Nigel Williams-Goss being listed as a game-time decision, McKissic is likely to see a boost in minutes against ASVEL. He is expected to contribute across multiple categories, including rebounds, assists, steals while taking 5-to-10 shots from the field.

Naz Mitrou-Long, Olympiacos Piraeus (4.1 credits)

A high-risk, high-reward pick. With Keenan Evans yet to debut in addition to all the injuries mentioned above, Mitrou-Long could get extended run Tuesday. In Sunday's domestic game, he played 34 minutes and recorded 16 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and two steals. Even if Williams-Goss goes, Mitrou-Long is worth considering against ASVEL.

Forward

Juancho Hernangomez, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (14.2 credits)

With Mathias Lessort, Omer Yurtseven, Cedi Osman and Ioannis Papapetrou all sidelined, Hernangomez should continue his strong fantasy run. Over his last 10 EuroLeague games he averaged averaged 32 minutes per night, 11.2 ppg, 8.4 rebounds per contest and 18.0 PIR.

Filip Petrusev, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (11.5 credits)

With Joel Bolomboy, Mike Daum, and Luka Mitrovic down, expect Petrusev to get at least 25 minutes. He sat out Round 30 for administrative purposes, so he should be fresh and ready to go Wednesday.

Roman Sorkin, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (11.2 credits)

With Jaylen Hoard and Jasiel Rivero missing time of late, Sorkin has played at least 24 minutes in seven consecutive EuroLeague games. He has been crucial to Maccabi's four-game winning streak, posting 21, 15, 18, and 12 points since the start of that stretch. There is a red flag Wednesday, though, as Maccabi faces a tough defensive team in Panathinaikos.

Trevion Williams, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (10.8 credits)

Like Sorkin, Williams has capitalized on the absences of his teammates, recording four consecutive double-doubles across all competitions. Over his last three EuroLeague games he averaged 24 minutes, 12.7 points, 11.0 FGA, 8.3 rebounds and 15.7 PIR on a per-game basis. Add it all up and Williams is a strong fantasy option.

Center

Moustapha Fall, Olympiacos Piraeus (10.8 credits)

With Nikola Milutinov getting a break, Fall's playing time and fantasy value should rise. Moses Wright is expected to return this week and will also play a role, but don't expect him to play heavy minutes coming off an extended absence.

Johannes Voigtmann, FC Bayern Munich (10.3 credits)

Devin Booker and Oscar Da Silva remain out, and Voigtmann remains a good value pick. Over his last five games he averaged just under 29 minutes, 11.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.6 threes and 16.4 PIR per night.

Sertac Sanli, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (6.5 credits)

Nigel Hayes-Davis and Khem Birch are listed as game-time decisions, and if both sit out Sanli's value could increase significantly against Paris. Keep an eye out for further status updates before finalizing your lineup.

Head Coach

Zeljko Obradovic, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (6.0 credits)

Partizan faces ALBA in Round 31, and it appears every key player will be available. ALBA, on the other hand, could be down a couple key pieces in the frontcourt. Partizan will play this one at home and are heavy favorites.

Ioannis Sfairopoulos, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (5.5 credits)

Red Star hosts a slumping Virtus Bologna, which has gotten Will Clyburn back but enters Round 31 on an eight-game losing streak in EuroLeague play.

Drop Candidates

Isaia Cordinier, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (12.2 credits)

Cordinier's minutes and production have taken a hit, and he shot just 35.0 percent from the field over the last three Rounds. With Clyburn back in the mix, it will be tougher for Cordinier to bounce back than it could have been.

Eli Ndiaye, Real Madrid (4.3 credits)

Ndiaye still occupies a spot on four percent of fantasy rosters, but he totaled fewer than four minutes over the last six Rounds. With Gabriel Deck back, Usman Garuba securing a key role and Real Madrid possessing plenty of other frontcourt talent, there's little reason to believe Ndiaye will be a factor anytime soon.

Want to get it done at the betting window in Round 31? Preview the latest Sportsbook Promo Codes!