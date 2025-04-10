Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

It's already the final Round of the regular season, and it's also your final opportunity to utilize the entire player pool in the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge. Below are several players who will help you head into the postseason on a high note.

Guard

Kendrick Nunn, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (18.9 credits)

Nunn averaged 38 minutes and 36 PIR over his last three EuroLeague games -- the best marks in the league during that stretch. Enough said, other than noting Nunn has officially been extended through 2028.

Elijah Bryant, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (13.6 credits)

Rodrigue Beaubois is out and Shane Larkin is questionable, and if the latter joins the former on the sidelines Bryant is likely to see at least 30 minutes in a key game for his club. Bryant has been very productive recently, averaging 12.2 FGA, 4.6 RPG, 4.6 APG, 3.2 fouls drawn, and 18.2 PIR over his last five games. Efes plays a home game against Zalgiris with big postseason implications, so expect high intensity and a major role for Bryant.

Nigel Williams-Goss, Olympiacos Piraeus (9.4 credits)

Williams-Goss remains a tantalizing fantasy prospect with Thomas Walkup and Luca Vildoza still sidelined. He logged 34 minutes in the last Round, and if he sees similar time, he's a bargain at this price. The impending return of Keenan Evans could affect Williams-Goss, but Evans figures to be eased into action after a lengthy break.

Ignas Brazdeikis, Zalgiris Kaunas (8.4 credits)

Since the departure of Lonnie Walker IV, Brazdeikis' playing time and role have increased -- which is unsurprising as per givemestats.com they shared the court about 20 percent of the time. Brazdeikis averaged 27 minutes, 12.0 FGA, 5.2 REB and 12.0 PIR over the last five Rounds, making him an excellent value.

Dario Brizuela, FC Barcelona (8.4 credits)

With Nicolas Laprovittola, Chimezie Metu and Juan Nunez all out for the season, Dame Sarr absent for Round 34 and Jan Vesely returning from an extended break, Brizuela's role has expanded and will remain steady. In Barcelona's last domestic game against Real Madrid, Brizuela logged 21 minutes, 13 shot attempts and three assists.

Forward

Filip Petrusev, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (12.3 credits)

Petrusev played 37 minutes in the last Round with Joel Bolomboy, Mike Daum and Luka Mitrovic all sidelined. Petrusev will play a key role against Panathinaikos even if any of the players just mentioned are able to return.

Jaron Blossomgame, AS Monaco (9.4 credits)

Blossomgame averaged 34 minutes over his last three games -- the second most in the league during that span. His production has surged with averages of 15.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG and 18.7 PIR. Monaco wraps up the regular season against ASVEL, a club Blossomgame shined against in Round 11.

Joel Parra, FC Barcelona (6.2 credits)

A strong option under the seven-credit mark, Parra averaged 10.4 PIR over his last five games. He's a reliable rebounder, which helps offset the risk of an off shooting night.

Center

Daniel Theis, AS Monaco (13.4 credits)

Theis will take on an ASVEL club that will be down all of Joffrey Lauvergne, Ben Bentil and Mbaye Ndiaye. Since joining Monaco he's averaging 14.4 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 4.4 fouls drawn, and 18.3 PIR in EuroLeague play, and he has not finished with fewer than 10 PIR since his debut.

Moses Wright, Olympiacos Piraeus (6.0 credits)

Wright could be a decent pick if both Nikola Milutinov and Moustapha Fall sit out. Both could play, though, so monitor the news closely before making a decision.

Head Coach

Joan Penarroya, FC Barcelona (7.0 credits)

This may not be the top coaching value, but Penarroya is worth considering with Barcelona hosting Virtus Bologna. Despite several key injuries, Barcelona has won two straight EuroLeague games and narrowly fell to Real Madrid in Sunday's domestic contest.

Tiago Splitter, Paris Basketball (4.4 credits)

Paris plays at home against an ALBA club that owns a 5-28 record. Paris nearly upset Real Madrid in the last Round and are heavy favorites in Round 34.

Drop Candidates

Roman Sorkin, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (11.5 credits)

A controversial call, but with Jaylen Hoard back, Sorkin's minutes could take a hit. He has been great with Hoard and Jasiel Rivero, but the playing time is now at least somewhat questionable for a player listed at this price.

Johannes Voigtmann, FC Bayern Munich (9.5 credits)

Devin Booker returned in Round 33 and Voigtmann's minutes dropped from around 25 to just 18. He was a strong pick when Booker was out, but now he's a risky hold.

