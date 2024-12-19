EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 17 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Dec. 19

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:30 AM ET Thursday.

Kostas Sloukas Over 14.5 Points+Assists (-115 bet365)

Kendrick Nunn is questionable for Round 17, and I think we get a line that is completely attainable if Nunn plays and then extremely friendly if he were to sit out. Baskonia likes to play fast, and Sloukas and Lorenzo Brown would be the ones controlling the offense for Panathinaikos if Nunn was to miss. If Nunn plays, Sloukas still gets heavy usage in the second unit .

Juancho Hernangomez 10+ Points (+165 bet365)

I love attacking Baskonia with stretch big men, and Hernangomez is exactly that mold at the power forward position. He's had a much better season than last, and I like a bounc back performance in an ideal defense vs. position matchup. Ladder wagers are an option, but don't go too high becuase there is a cap on his point total.

Dzanan Musa Over 14.5 Points+Assists (-120 bet365)

I haven't dabbled too much in Real Madrid props this season due to them having relatively good luck with health but still having a tough time, but I expect Thursday's game to be a heavyweight match despite what the standings say. I think we see some minutes stretched for Real Madrid's top options, and Musa tends to have some of his best games when the lights are the brightest.

