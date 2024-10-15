EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 3 - Tuesday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Tuesday, Oct. 15

We get a massive eight-game slate Tuesday, and we will get right to it with some very appealing injury-related props. DraftKings is doing things a little different this week, offering only alternate props and no unders, so we might see some ladder bets on that website as the season progresses.

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 10:00 AM ET Tuesday.

Tarik Black Over 4.5 Rebounds (+120 FanDuel)

Neal Sako 8+ Rebounds (+125 DraftKings)

Neal Sako 10+ Rebounds (+500 DraftKings)

ASVEL is depleted in the frontcourt with both Joffrey Lauvergne and Mbaye Ndiaye out for Round 3, so they will need to lean on these two guys -- assuming Sako, who is uncertain, suits up. This is a very solid matchup for both the ASVEL and ALBA big men and I think these numbers are very attackable.

Jordan Nwora 10+ Points (+120 DraftKings)

Jordan Nwora 12+ Points (+220 DraftKings)

With Elijah Bryant suspended for Round 3, we're going back to Nwora. He did not hit in Round 1 and is off to a slow start, but I think he slides into a starting role, and even if he doesn't I think he sees an uptick in usage while filling in for the versatile Bryant.

Thomas Walkup Over 5.5 Points (-132 FanDuel)

Nigel Williams-Goss appears to be out and Keenan Evans is certainly out, so I think Walkup gets extended minutes Tuesday barring foul trouble. If the man who has the basketball in his hands for most of the game can't put six points on the scoreboard I will take my losses.

Devon Hall Over 5.5 Points (-108 FanDuel)

Hall let us down last week, but he still got 21 minutes, and with Marko Guduric out for Round 3 his playing time should be safe. Like Walkup, I'm buying into the role and playing time and I'll live with it if we don't get there.

Khalifa Koumadje Over 7.5 Points (-118 FanDuel)

Khalifa Koumadje Over 5.5 Rebounds (-115 FanDuel)

I hit on Koumadje unders last week, but I'm reversing course here and going after the lower numbers. This is simply a matter of defense vs. position, as I plan to attack ASVEL's interior all season long, and I'm banking on Koumadje -- one of the tallest players in the league -- doing the same in Round 3.

Serge Ibaka 8+ Points (+100 DraftKings)

Serge Ibaka 10+ Points (+210 DraftKings)

Ibaka is fitting in nicely in his new home. He put up some big numbers in Round 2, and he gets another plus matchup Tuesday against Baskonia. I like the fact that Ibaka played only nine minutes in Sunday's domestic game while fellow big man Walter Tavares spent 31 minutes on the court. As such, Ibaka's minutes should be safe Tuesday even while working off the bench.

Carlik Jones Under 10.5 Points (-112 FanDuel)

Jones also delivered for us in Round 2, putting 10 points on the board in the fourth quarter to hit his over. Fellow guard Duane Washington appears primed to play Tuesday, and he was one of Partizan's leaders in shot rate during the exhibition season, which I'm thinking will take opportunities away from Jones.

Sergio Llull 10+ Points (-115 DraftKings)

Sergio Llull 12+ Points (+270 DraftKings)

With Facundo Campazzo and Andres Feliz both out for Real Madrid, the Spanish squad is extremely thin in the backcourt. Dzanan Musa, Xavier Rathan-Mayes and the veteran Llull are really the only backcourt options that will be available in an up-tempo game.

