EuroLeague Primer: Playoffs - Game 2

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

STATS AND INFO.

THE SLATE

Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at AS Monaco

Status Check: Jalen Adams (MTA), Austin Hollins (MTA)

Spread: AS Monaco -4.5

O/U: 162.0

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at Real Madrid

Status Check: Walter Tavares (RMB), Vincent Poirier (RMB), Carlos Alocen (RMB)

Spread: Real Madrid -6.0

O/U: 168.5

Zalgiris Kaunas at FC Barcelona

Status Check: Keenan Evans (ZAL), Tyler Cavanaugh (ZAL), Cory Higgins (BAR)

Spread: TBD

O/U: TBD

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Olympiacos Piraeus

Status Check: Scottie Wilbekin (FBB), Nemanja Bjelica (FBB), Devin Booker (FBB), Samet Geyik (FBB)

Spread: TBD

O/U: TBD

