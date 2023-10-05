Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 1 - Friday

EuroLeague Primer: Round 1 - Friday

Kevin O'Brien 
October 5, 2023

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

STATS AND INFO.

THE SLATE

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check

EA7

FBB

Maodo Lo

Raul Neto

Billy Baron

Metecan Birsen

 

Yigit Hamsa Mestoglu

Game Time: 19:45 CET
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -6.0
Total: 156.0

Olympiacos Piraeus at Panathinaikos Athens

Status Check

OLY

PAO

Ignas Brazdeikis

Ioannis Papapetrou

Moustapha Fall

Konstantinos Mitoglou

Game Time: 20:15 CET
Spread: Panathinaikos Athens -1.0
Total: 153.5

AS Monaco at Valencia Basket

Status Check

ASM

VBC

Kemba Walker

Xabi Lopez-Arostegui

Jordan Loyd

Martin Hermannsson

Mam Jaiteh

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET
Spread: AS Monaco -3.5
Total: 165.5

Real Madrid at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Status Check

RMB

BKN

Walter Tavares

None

Gabriel Deck

 

Eli Ndiaye

 

Carlos Alocen

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET
Spread: Real Madrid -4.5
Total: 168.0

