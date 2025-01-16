Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 22 - Thursday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on January 16, 2025

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

ALBA Berlin at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Status Check

BER

ASV

Matteo Spagnolo

Joffrey Lauvergne

Louis Olinde

Mbaye Ndiaye

Justin Bean

Charles Kahudi

Malte Delow

 

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne -8.5
Total: 169.5

Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at Paris Basketball

Status Check

MTA

PBB

None

Daulton Hommes

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Paris Basketball -6.5
Total: 181.5

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Status Check

PAR

EA7

Duane Washington

Josh Nebo

Frank Ntilikina

Nenad Dimitrijevic

Vanja Marinkovic

Fabien Causeur

Mitar Bosnjakovic

Ousmane Diop

 

Diego Flaccadori

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -4.0
Total: 169.5

Olympiacos Piraeus at Real Madrid

Status Check

OLY

RMB

Keenan Evans

Dennis Smith Jr.

Thomas Walkup

Gabriel Deck

Tyler Dorsey

 

Moses Wright

 

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -2.5
Total: 170.0

