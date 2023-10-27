Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 5 - Friday

EuroLeague Primer: Round 5 - Friday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
October 27, 2023

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Tyler Dorsey will suit up Friday for Fenerbahce, but Yigit Hamsa Mestoglu will not.

Baskonia's Chima Moneke is out for Round 5.

Lefteris Mantzoukas and Dimitris Moraitis will not play Friday for Panathinaikos.

ASVEL's Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot will not play Friday.

Valencia's Jared Harper will suit up for Round 5.

Danielius Lavrinovicius will be unavailable for Zalgiris in Round 5.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Valencia Basket at Zalgiris Kaunas

Status Check

VBC

ZAL

Jared Harper

None

Xabi Lopez-Arostegui

 

Martin Hermannsson

 

Game Time: 19:00 CET
Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -5.5
Total: 155.5

Virtus Segafredo Bologna at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Status Check

VIR

ASV

Achille Polonara

None

Game Time: 20:00 CET
Spread: Virtus Segafredo Bologna -2.5
Total: 160.0

Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at Panathinaikos Athens

Status Check

BKN

PAO

Chima Moneke

Ioannis Papapetrou

Khalifa Diop

Lefteris Mantzoukas

Nikos Rogkavopoulos

Dimitris Moraitis

Dani Diez

 

Game Time: 20:15 CET
Spread: Panathinaikos Athens -7.0
Total: 163.0

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at FC Bayern Munich

Status Check

FBB

BAY

Tyler Dorsey

Vladimir Lucic

Yam Madar

 

Raul Neto

 

Metecan Birsen

 

Yigit Hamsa Mestoglu

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -2.5
Total: 158.0

