EuroLeague Primer: Round 5 - Friday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.
PREGAME UPDATES
Tyler Dorsey will suit up Friday for Fenerbahce, but Yigit Hamsa Mestoglu will not.
Baskonia's Chima Moneke is out for Round 5.
Lefteris Mantzoukas and Dimitris Moraitis will not play Friday for Panathinaikos.
ASVEL's Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot will not play Friday.
Valencia's Jared Harper will suit up for Round 5.
Danielius Lavrinovicius will be unavailable for Zalgiris in Round 5.
STATS AND INFO.
THE SLATE
Valencia Basket at Zalgiris Kaunas
Status Check
VBC
ZAL
None
Game Time: 19:00 CET
Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -5.5
Total: 155.5
Virtus Segafredo Bologna at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne
Status Check
VIR
ASV
None
Game Time: 20:00 CET
Spread: Virtus Segafredo Bologna -2.5
Total: 160.0
Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at Panathinaikos Athens
Status Check
BKN
PAO
Game Time: 20:15 CET
Spread: Panathinaikos Athens -7.0
Total: 163.0
Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at FC Bayern Munich
Status Check
FBB
BAY
Game Time: 20:30 CET
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -2.5
Total: 158.0
