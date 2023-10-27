EuroLeague Primer: Round 5 - Friday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Tyler Dorsey will suit up Friday for Fenerbahce, but Yigit Hamsa Mestoglu will not.

Baskonia's Chima Moneke is out for Round 5.

Lefteris Mantzoukas and Dimitris Moraitis will not play Friday for Panathinaikos.

ASVEL's Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot will not play Friday.

Valencia's Jared Harper will suit up for Round 5.

Danielius Lavrinovicius will be unavailable for Zalgiris in Round 5.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Valencia Basket at Zalgiris Kaunas

Game Time: 19:00 CET

Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -5.5

Total: 155.5

Virtus Segafredo Bologna at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Status Check VIR ASV Achille Polonara None

Game Time: 20:00 CET

Spread: Virtus Segafredo Bologna -2.5

Total: 160.0

Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at Panathinaikos Athens

Game Time: 20:15 CET

Spread: Panathinaikos Athens -7.0

Total: 163.0

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at FC Bayern Munich

Game Time: 20:30 CET

Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -2.5

Total: 158.0

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.