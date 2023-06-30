CJ on PFN: F1 Austrian GP Preview (Video)

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's C.J. Radune joins the Prime Sports Network to preview the F1 Austrian Grand Prix race. Watch for all his DFS and betting advice. Outside of Verstappen, C.J. likes Fernando Alonso to finish strong. CJ also recaps Max Verstappen's win in Canada.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.