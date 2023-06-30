F1 DFS
CJ on PFN: F1 Austrian GP Preview (Video)

C.J. Radune 
C.J. Radune 
June 30, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's C.J. Radune joins the Prime Sports Network to preview the F1 Austrian Grand Prix race. Watch for all his DFS and betting advice. Outside of Verstappen, C.J. likes Fernando Alonso to finish strong. CJ also recaps Max Verstappen's win in Canada.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

C.J. Radune
Radune covers NASCAR, Formula 1 and soccer for RotoWire. He was named the Racing Writer of the Year by the Fantasy Sports Writers Association in 2012 and 2015.
