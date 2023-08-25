F1 DFS Picks and Preview: Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix

Heineken Dutch Grand Prix

Location: Zandvoort, Netherlands

Course: Circuit Zandvoort

Course Length: 4.26km

Laps: 72

Dutch Grand Prix Race Preview

Formula 1 returns from its summer break this week for the Dutch Grand Prix. The paddock had three weeks of mandatory shut down, but most of the teams will have spent that time trying to come up with a way to stop Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen. The defending champion took his 10th victory of the season last time out in Belgium despite being hit with a five-place grid penalty. He took the lead from teammate Sergio Perez on lap 13 and only failed to lead two other laps after that in another dominating performance. Verstappen has also been the dominant force at Zandvoort, where the series heads this week. The unique course is Verstappen's home grand prix, and he has won both races since it returned to the schedule in 2021. The 2023 titles are Red Bull's and Verstappen's to lose, and the rest of the grid will be throwing everything they've got at it this week as Formula 1 returns for its run to the finish.

Key Stats at Zandvoort

Races: 32

Winners from pole: 14

Winners from top-5 starters: 29

Winners from top-10 starters: 32

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 204.228 kph

Previous 10 Zandvoort Winners

2022 - Max Verstappen

2021 - Max Verstappen

1985 - Niki Lauda

1984 - Alain Prost

1983 - Rene Arnoux

1982 - Didier Pironi

1981 - Alain Prost

1980 - Nelson Piquet

1979 - Alan Jones

1978 - Mario Andretti

Zandvoort Circuit is a narrow and relatively short track with some of the most unique turns on the calendar. It returned to the Formula 1 calendar in 2021 for the first time since its last race in 1985, and Red Bull and Max Verstappen immediately made themselves at home. The track is tight with many oddly shaped turns and elevation changes. Its multiple banked turns are some of its most defining characteristics. The tight circuit with just one fairly long straight makes passing one of the biggest challenges. Only two of the top-10 finishers in each of the two races since the track's return have started outside of the top 10 and each race also only featured to lap leaders. Moving forward through the field will primarily come down to pit strategy, which makes qualifying at the front of the utmost importance.

DRAFTKINGS VALUE PICKS for the Dutch Grand Prix

Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Max Verstappen - $15,400

Sergio Perez - $10,400

Lewis Hamilton - $9,800

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Charles Leclerc - $8,800

George Russell - $8,000

Fernando Alonso - $7,800

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Lance Stroll - $6,000

Esteban Ocon - $5,000

Alex Albon - $4,600

DraftKings Constructor Values

Red Bull Racing - $14,100

Mercedes - $9,300

Alpine F1 Team - $4,400

Formula 1 DFS Picks for the Dutch Grand Prix

Team Captain - Lewis Hamilton - $14,700

Carlos Sainz Jr. - $7,400

Esteban Ocon - $5,000

Alex Albon - $4,600

Daniel Ricciardo - $4,200

Constructor - Red Bull Racing - $14,100

The DFS choices for the Dutch Grand Prix incorporate the top three drivers of the moment. By selecting Red Bull as the constructor along with Lewis Hamilton as team captain, fantasy players have three of the most likely drivers to win on Sunday. Setting aside Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, Hamilton has arguably been the biggest threat to win races in 2023, and he has directly challenged Verstappen at this track the past two visits. Fantasy players could also switch these choices up in a more aggressive fashion by choosing Mercedes as constructor with either Verstappen or Perez as team captain.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. leads the middle section of the lineup. Sainz finished in the points in both prior Zandvoort races, and he has only rarely finished outside of the points in 2023. Similarly, Esteban Ocon also finished in the points at this race both times. His return to the top 10 last time out at Belgium shows the team has moved back in the right direction after a three-race slump, too. Alex Albon could also be a factor this week. His Williams team has demonstrated improvement on the season, and Albon has been the best of the driver pairing at turning that progress into results. The tight nature of this track could play to his strengths, too. Albon has been one of the best at keeping faster traffic behind him this season. Lastly, Daniel Ricciardo will continue coming up to speed after stepping into the Alpha Tauri team. The veteran has a best Zandvoort finish of 11th with McLaren, and is working hard to make his case for a long-term return to the grid, which gives him extra motivation this week.

Formula 1 Betting Picks for the Dutch Grand Prix

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Race Winner - Max Verstappen -450, Lewis Hamilton +1200

Winning Constructor - Red Bull Racing -600, Ferrari +1200

Winning Margin - Over 10 seconds -175, Under 5 seconds +270

Fastest Lap - Max Verstappen -135

Safety Car - No +120

Verstappen is understandably the heavy favorite at his home race this week. Having won it twice prior, and being the dominant driver this season, it is hard to be against him. The strategic nature of Zandvoort could make Hamilton a valuable payoff for those brave enough to go against the grain. For similar reasons, bettors will see similar options in the constructor choices. However, given Ferrari's progress at Belgium last time out, Ferrari may make a value option, too.

As far as prop bets go, an easy one could be Verstappen for fastest lap. The odds are better here than Verstappen for the win, and he was the one who grabbed those honors in last year's race. The Red Bull is the fastest car on the grid, and Verstappen has a very real chance of sweeping pole, win, and fastest lap at home this week. Given that, fans may also want to choose the over 10 seconds winning margin. Last year's race finished with a less than five-second gap between Verstappen and Russell, but 2021's caution free race saw just under a 21-second margin. Players should pair their choice with a safety car bet, too. If there is no safety car, the likelihood of a large winning margin is significantly higher than if there is one. There has only been one safety car in the last two Zandvoort races.