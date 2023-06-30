F1 DFS Picks and Preview: Formula 1 Rolex Grand Prix of Austria

Formula 1 Rolex Grand Prix of Austria

Austrian Grand Prix Race Preview

Rain during qualifying and a slightly jumbled starting grid could not keep Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen from continuing his winning streak with a dominant race in Canada, leading all 70 laps. The victory was his sixth of the year and third in a row from pole position, and he now holds a commanding 69-point lead in the championship standings over teammate Sergio Perez, who qualified 12th and finished sixth. The double Red Bull points finish also extended their lead among constructors to a whopping 154 points over Mercedes in second. The real battle shaping up for the remainder of the year seems to be between Fernando Alonso and his Aston Martin and the two Mercedes teammates. Aston Martin's significant upgrades in Canada propelled Alonso back onto the podium ahead of Lewis Hamilton in third. The two teams are separated by 13 points with Alonso and Aston Martin thinking this week's trip to Austria and the Red Bull Ring will be more favorable to their car than Canada was.

This week's event in Austria will be the second sprint-race weekend of the year after Azerbaijan. Teams will continue to roll out chassis upgrades, but the format of the sprint weekend will give them less time to optimize them. One practice session on Friday before qualifying sets the grid for Sunday will be their only chance to hone their settings before attention shifts to Saturday's sprint. While the change to the sprint format limits the impact the sprint itself has on Sunday's grand prix, the it increases the urgency for teams to get the maximum out of their cars as quickly as possible with limited track time. Throw in the rapid rate of upgrades that come at this point in the season and you have all the right ingredients for an intriguing race weekend in the Formula 1 Rolex Grand Prix of Austria.

Key Stats at the Red Bull Ring

Races: 36

Winners from pole: 13

Winners from top-5 starters: 31

Winners from top-10 starters: 34

Fastest Race: 235.437 kph

Previous 10 Red Bull Ring Winners

2022- Charles Leclerc

2021 ii - Max Verstappen

2021 i - Max Verstappen

2020 ii - Lewis Hamilton

2020 i - Valtteri Bottas

2019 - Max Verstappen

2018 - Max Verstappen

2017 - Valtteri Bottas

2016 - Lewis Hamilton

2015 - Nico Rosberg

Austria's Red Bull Ring actually dates back to 1970. The track's configuration has changed through the years, but many of its defining characteristics have persevered. The latest Formula 1 residency at the circuit commenced in 2014. Nico Rosberg won that race by two seconds over teammate Lewis Hamilton. The track itself is on the shorter side compared to many modern circuits, but its level of challenge and excitement is no less. Situated among the Austrian Alps, the circuit's elevation changes is one of its most characteristic features. The lowest point is at the starting line, but by the time the cars reach turn 2 they will have climbed approximately the same height as the Leaning Tower of Pisa. From turn 2 onward, the track boasts another eight medium to high-speed corners that challenges driver and chassis alike. Last year's race was won by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who used later pit stops and the DRS tow to pass Max Verstappen for the lead - twice. The preferred pit strategy will likely be a one-stop affair. Like Canada, Pirelli is again bringing their softest compounds, which will not be different than what teams had in 2022. As usual, starting position will play a critical role in determining the outcome of Sunday's race, but Red Bull Ring's tight first two corners preceded by long fast straights will offer passing opportunities for those brave enough to take them.

DraftKings Value Picks

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Max Verstappen - $15,000

Sergio Perez - $11,000

Fernando Alonso - $10,400

Lewis Hamilton - $10,200

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Charles Leclerc - $8,200

George Russell - $8,000

Carlos Sainz Jr. - $7,400

Esteban Ocon - $6,600

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Pierre Gasly - $5,800

Nico Hulkenberg - $4,800

Valtteri Bottas - $4,600

Alex Albon - $4,000

DraftKings Constructor Values

Red Bull Racing - $14,000

Mercedes AMG Motorsport - $9,400

Aston Martin F1 Team - $9,100

Formula 1 DFS Picks for the Austrian Grand Prix

Captain - Max Verstappen - $22,500

Yuki Tsunoda - $5,000

Nico Hulkenberg - $4,800

Alex Albon - $4,400

Zhou Guanyu - $3,800

Constructor - Mercedes AMG Motorsport - $9,400

Max Verstappen's dominance of the 2023 season thus far creates difficulty for fantasy players to assemble a viable lineup each week. His status as favorite is unquestioned, and fantasy players must use a significant amount of their salary cap to include him. Of the multiple ways to incorporate him into the roster, selecting him as team captain can generate the greatest potential points haul. Doing so forces players to find value driver options in the midfield, which is what this strategy employs.

Yuki Tsunoda makes a good first selection in the midfield range. He has had the upper hand on teammate Nick De Vries all season, and is a confident choice to top his teammate again this week while also finishing in the top 10. Along those same lines, Nico Hulkenberg has demonstrated his potential with strong qualifying efforts, including last time out at Canada. He excelled in variable qualifying conditions at Canada to earn a front-row start. That spot was taken away following infractions, but that effort is one example of his potential. Similar bad luck in the race saw him lose that track position advantage, but his ability to start further forward than the car probably warrants will often give him a chance to exceed expectations. Another driver that exceeded expectations last time out was Alex Albon. He used pit strategy to his advantage in Canada to finish seventh, scooping up six points for the beleaguered Williams squad. He should be expected to be that team's leader each week, too. A closer intramural battle exists in the Alfa Romeo squad. Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas are very equally matched in 2023. Bottas may have the better finishing average and an extra championship point, but the reality is that it looks more like a statistical tie. The DraftKings salary cap makes Zhou the choice for Austria, though.

With the driver selections done, the constructor choice begins to take shape. Mercedes AMG Motorsport has two great contenders in Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. They are one of the best teams on the grid at developing their car and have found the path they need to take with their 2023 challenger. This team, coupled with their bulletproof strategy calls, tend to be a threat each week for podium finishes. For all those reasons we opt for Mercedes in this week's grand prix.

Formula 1 Betting Picks for the Austrian Grand Prix

Race Winner – Max Verstappen (-300), Lewis Hamilton (+1000), Fernando Alonso (+1000)

Winner Without - Esteban Ocon (+165)

Winning Constructor – Mercedes AMG Motorsport (+650), Aston Martin (+900)

Safety Car – No (+125)

Verstappen being the clear favorite makes it difficult for bettors to get much return. The better values when selecting an outright race winner this week are with Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso. The pair are even in the odds, but that will likely change after qualifying and Saturday's sprint race. Anything can happen in motor racing, and with so many potential variables each race weekend, it may make sense to go for a Hamilton or Alonso play early for Austria. Hamilton has won this race twice in the past, too. Both drivers would be good selections when betting on a podium finish, too.

For the midfield battle, Esteban Ocon remains the standout. He missed finishing "best of the rest" (all teams excluding Red Bull, Aston Martin, Ferrari, and Mercedes) at Canada when Alex Albon managed worn out tires to keep a line of traffic behind him. That scenario won't play out every week, though. Ocon remains that top midfield driver as Alpine continue to hold the rest of the mid-pack teams at bay.

Choosing a winning constructor is similar to selecting the outright winner. With Verstappen and Sergio Perez at Red Bull, it is difficult to see any other as a favorite. However, Mercedes continues to improve, and Aston Martin feel the Red Bull Ring will suit their car more than Canada did. Alonso finished second at Canada and Hamilton was in third. While both teams have a way to go to catch the Red Bull squad, both are progressing and will be there to pick up the pieces should anything happen to Verstappen or Perez ahead.

