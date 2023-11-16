F1 DFS Picks and Preview: Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix

Las Vegas Grand Prix

Location: Las Vegas, Nev.

Course: Las Vegas Strip Circuit

Course Length: 6.20km

Laps: 50

Las Vegas Grand Prix Race Preview

Only two races remain before the 2023 Formula 1 season is put to bed, and one of those two is shaping up to be one of the most flamboyant. Over four decades after Formula 1 first attempted to race at Las Vegas in the parking lot of Caesar's Palace, the circus returns in 2023 with a newly designed street course straight down the famous strip. Max Verstappen picked up his 17th win of the season two weeks ago at Brazil, and he'll be looking to make this week's highly anticipated stop in Las Vegas his 18th. The new circuit is anticipated to be fast for a street course, but the weekend weather will give the teams, drivers, and Pirelli some concern. The late session times and fall weather promise to make this one of the colder races the series has ever hosted. In a season where tire management has made and broken fortunes, this weekend's inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix is sure to be a major challenge.

Key Stats at Las Vegas Strip Circuit

Races: 0

Winners from pole: 0

Winners from top-5 starters: 0

Winners from top-10 starters: 0

Fastest race: N/A

Previous Las Vegas Winners (Caesar's Palace course)

1982 - Michele Alboreto

1981 - Alan Jones

The Las Vegas Strip Circuit is a new street circuit in the heart of the city and surrounded by the famous city's neon lights. The track is long and expected to rival speeds seen at Monza, which could make this one of the fastest tracks on the schedule. The long straights should enable passing with two DRS zones and slow turns at the end of each long straight. One aspect that will challenge the teams is the weather, though. The weekend's sessions will take place at night, and November is one of the colder months in the year. While the desert can get quite hot during the day, it can also drop to near freezing temperatures at night. Teams and drivers will have to be extra careful with their tires, warming them up properly and managing them throughout the sessions and race. Teams, like McLaren, that can get their tires up to speed more quickly should have an advantage along with teams, like Red Bull, that can manage their rubber throughout a race stint. For all of these reasons, the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend is sure to be one of the more unpredictable races of the season.

DRAFTKINGS VALUE PICKS for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Max Verstappen - $16,600

Lando Norris - $10,000

Lewis Hamilton - $9,400

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Charles Leclerc - $8,600

George Russell - $8,400

Carlos Sainz Jr. - $8,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Fernando Alonso - $6,600

Alex Albon - $5,800

Daniel Ricciardo - $5,400

DraftKings Constructor Values

Red Bull Racing - $14,200

McLaren - $9,400

Mercedes AMG Petronas - $9,100

Ferrari - $8,500

Formula 1 DFS Picks for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Team Captain - Lando Norris - $15,000

Pierre Gasly - $6,200

Alex Albon - $5,800

Daniel Ricciardo - $5,400

Nico Hulkenberg - $3,600

Constructor - Red Bull - $14,000

While Verstappen has been the dominant driver in 2023, Las Vegas may be the best chance for others to stand on the top spot of the podium before the end of the season. The driver with the best chance to do so could be Lando Norris, too. The McLaren is known to get its tires up to temperature quickly, which could give Norris an advantage throughout the weekend. A fast start could be just enough for him to put the Red Bull behind him and defend to the finish for his first victory. The Alpine of Pierre Gasly also makes a nice selection this week. Gasly finished seventh at Brazil and inside the top 10 in four of the last six races. Extra motivation for Gasly this week is a top-10 spot in the standings. He is currently just one point adrift of Lance Stroll. The stars could also be aligning for Williams and Alex Albon this week. The fast circuit is expected to be one where the Williams combination can perform at its best. Albon impressed at Monza with some eye-opening lap times and a sixth-place starting spot. He finished seventh in that race, which equaled his best finish of the year at Montreal several weeks earlier. A top-10 finish should be within his grasp this week again. Similarly, Daniel Ricciardo's veteran experience could help push him to a top result, too. He showed his potential in Mexico City with a fourth-place starting spot and a seventh-place finish. That fast track could also resemble this week's venue, minus the temperature difference. Nico Hulkenberg may then present the best remaining option. He has one top-10 finish this season from Montreal. Most importantly, Hulkenberg has consistently out-placed teammate in race finishes.

In order to hedge against Red Bull continuing to dominate, choosing the team as constructor this week can bring some upside should the conditions this weekend not diminish their pace. With both Verstappen and Sergio Perez capable of winning, or at least scoring a podium, it makes sense to take advantage of their potential in some fashion. The lower price of Red Bull as a constructor, versus Verstappen as the driver or team captain, could pose better value for fantasy rosters this week.

Formula 1 Betting Picks for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Race Winner - Max Verstappen -400, Lando Norris +800, Lewis Hamilton +1600

Winning Constructor - Red Bull Racing -550, McLaren +650

Winning Margin - Over 10 seconds -165, Between five and 10 seconds/Under five seconds +300

Safety Car - No +400

As expected, the odds favor Verstappen winning his 18th race of the 2023 season this week. The new venue and conditions make it a little more profitable, too. Fans should not discount other options, though. Lando Norris offers a payoff three times greater and Lewis Hamilton offers even more. Either would be an alternative to Verstappen for those willing to take the riskier route. Similarly, Red Bull is the clear favorite among constructors. Again, McLaren presents an attractive alternative.

As for winning margin, Verstappen's winning margins haven't all been huge in recent races. With everyone expecting Las Vegas to be more competitive, the more attractive betting option would be for the margin to be between five and 10 seconds. Similar odds are also being offered for the less than five option.

Lastly, while a safety car at a street course is somewhat expected, Las Vegas is a fairly straightforward layout. That could favor less contact and therefore lower chances of a safety car. Again, the odds for accepting that higher risk seem reasonable given the significantly higher payout potential.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.