Formula 1 DFS Picks and Dutch Grand Prix Preview

Heineken Dutch Grand Prix

Location: Zandvoort, Netherlands

Course: Circuit Zandvoort

Course Length: 4.26km

Laps: 72

Dutch Grand Prix Race Preview

The Formula 1 season resumed a week ago in Belgium after its traditional summer break, and Max Verstappen promptly returned to his winning ways. The weekend was made more difficult for the reigning world champion after he changed engine components, but he set the fastest time in qualifying and then stormed from 14th on the grid to the lead in just 12 laps. Verstappen led for a total of 31 laps and drove away to a nearly 18-second advantage over second-place finisher Sergio Perez. The win was his ninth of the season and gives him a 93-point lead over Perez in the driver's standings. Championship rival Charles Leclerc was also dealt a grid penalty but didn't move as quickly through the field as Verstappen and finished sixth. He now faces a battle for second-place with Perez in the championship hunt, as Verstappen continues to pad his lead at the top of the points. Eight races remain for Ferrari to do something about Red Bull Racing, and the action picks up again this week at Zandvoort. Verstappen dominated last year's race at the track from pole, leading 64 of 72 laps, ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

Key Stats at Zandvoort

Races: 31

Winners from pole: 13

Winners from top-5 starters: 28

Winners from top-10 starters: 31

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 204.228 kph

Previous 10 Zandvoort Winners

2021 - Max Verstappen

1985 - Niki Lauda

1984 - Alain Prost

1983 - Rene Arnoux

1982 - Didier Pironi

1981 - Alain Prost

1980 - Nelson Piquet

1979 - Alan Jones

1978 - Mario Andretti

1977 - Niki Lauda

Formula 1 returned to Circuit Zandvoort in 2021 for the first time since 1985, and the home fans were treated to a win from the local favorite. The circuit is a narrow and relatively short track with some of the most unique turns on the calendar. Some drivers likened the track to a roller coaster ride as it undulates around the dunes that surround the circuit. It features multiple banked turns, and after relatively little passing in last year's race, the FIA will test beginning the current DRS zone on the front stretch before the final turn 14. That lack of passing was obvious last year when the top five qualifiers all finished first through fifth in the same positions in which they started. Only two of the top-10 finishers last season started outside of the first five rows, too. The race featured just two race leaders, with Verstappen leading all but eight laps, and the Red Bull driver lapped all but two other drivers before the finish. Hamilton grabbed the fastest race lap last season in his Mercedes but may have trouble replicating that achievement this year with Red Bull and Ferrari still holding an advantage in outright pace.

DRAFTKINGS VALUE PICKS for the Dutch Grand Prix

Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Max Verstappen - $12,000

Charles Leclerc - $11,200

Carlos Sainz Jr. - $10,400

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Sergio Perez - $9,200

George Russell - $8,600

Fernando Alonso - $7,600

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Lando Norris - $7,200

Valtteri Bottas - $5,600

Sebastian Vettel - $4,800

DraftKings Constructor Values

Red Bull Racing - $12,000

Mercedes - $10,000

Alpine F1 Team - $5,800

Formula 1 DFS Picks for the Dutch Grand Prix

Team Captain - Max Verstappen - $18,000

George Russell - $8,600

Valtteri Bottas - $5,600

Sebastian Vettel - $4,800

Nicholas Latifi - $3,000

Constructor - Mercedes - $10,000

With Verstappen so dominant right now, it may be foolish not to choose him as team captain for his home race. He had stronger competition in this race last season than Ferrari is presenting this year, and he dominated to win last year's race despite that. George Russell should also not be passed over. He has fared better than teammate Hamilton through much of the season, though Hamilton has started finding his form. Russell didn't get a chance to show what he could do at Zandvoort last season in the Williams due to a gearbox failure, but he should be capable of a podium finish this week if he can find a little luck. Valtteri Bottas will enter the Dutch Grand Prix seeking to overcome his DNF last week. Bottas was third at Zandvoort last season and is working to get back to the top-10 finishing form he's had through much of the season. A driver currently delivering top-10 finishes in his final Formula 1 season before retirement is Sebastian Vettel. He finished eighth in Belgium and 10th at Hungary. He was 13th at Zandvoort last season, but this season's Aston Martin is a bit more competitive. Those drivers leave Nicholas Latifi as the final driver selection. Latifi finished 16th in this race last season, but has finished better than where he qualified in 10 of 14 races this season. This week's manufacturer's choice is Mercedes. The team has improved its competitiveness and is consistently in the mix for podium finishes. If anything happens to Red Bull or Ferrari, Mercedes is there to capitalize.

Formula 1 Betting Picks for the Dutch Grand Prix

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Race Winner - Charles Leclerc +370

Winning Constructor - Ferrari +225

Winning Margin - Over 10 seconds +115

Fastest Lap - Max Verstappen +105

Safety Car - No +150

While Verstappen is the early favorite to win the Dutch Grand Prix, his odds reflect it. That doesn't give a great return on investment. Leclerc offers a significantly better payoff and is likely to be the victor if Verstappen encounters any potential setbacks. Leclerc was fifth in this race last year but would be the heir apparent if Verstappen falters. Ferrari makes a nice gamble as winning constructor for the same reasons. Taking this option put Carlos Sainz Jr. along with Leclerc to get a significantly bigger payout than the Red Bull option. Ferrari is likely to be on the podium, and anything can happen in a motor race, which makes them a wise selection with a nice return for winning at Zandvoort. For the winning margin we should look at the greater than 10 second option. Verstappen topped Hamilton by nearly 21 seconds in this race last season, and he also won last week's race by almost 18 seconds. Verstappen, if he does win, is likely to cross the line with a sizable margin over the second-place finisher. Similarly, the fastest lap choice should also be Verstappen. Leclerc made a last-ditch effort to snatch that honor last week in Belgium but failed to top Verstappen's time. While the battle for fastest lap at the shorter Zandvoort track should be a more closely fought battle, Red Bull still has a sizable advantage over their rivals in absolute pace. A plethora of safety cars this season means that the true value for wagers is the contrarian option. It is not as likely to happen, but the payout is much more attractive if it does.

