2022 Miami Dolphins Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins weren't shy about reloading on offense – both the backfield and receiving corps are incomparably more explosive than last year's respective units, and key free-agent additions to the O-line should provide QB Tua Tagovailoa with adequate protection for the first time in his career.

2022 Offseason Moves – Miami Dolphins

Key Acquisitions

Tyreek Hill – WR (from Chiefs)

Will have to adjust to no longer working with QB Patrick Mahomes.

Terron Armstead – OT (from Saints)

The big-ticket free agent is slated to anchor the left tackle position.

Chase Edmonds – RB (from Cardinals)

Thrived as a complementary back in Arizona, now part of a crowded backfield.

Raheem Mostert – RB (from 49ers)

Reunites with coach Mike McDaniel after a 2021 season lost to injury.

Sony Michel – RB (from Rams)

Joins what is shaping up to be a deep running back room in Miami.

Cedrick Wilson – WR (from Cowboys)

Slots in as the new No. 3 option in a revamped wideout unit.

Key Departures

DeVante Parker – WR (to Patriots)

The contested catch specialist was traded to a division rival.

Will Fuller – WR (FA)

After he logged just two appearances in 2021, the Dolphins moved on.

Miami Dolphins 2022 Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Mike McDaniel (Year 1)

Offensive Coordinator: Frank Smith (Year 1) – West Coast scheme

Defensive Coordinator: Josh Boyer (Year 3) – 4-3 scheme

Stats to Know for the Miami Dolphins

2022 Vegas Projected Wins: 8.5 (T-16th)

2021 Record: 9-8

2021 Points Scored: 341 (22nd)

2021 Points Allowed: 373 (16th)

2021 Point Differential: -32 (21st)

2021 Run-Play Rate: 40.3 percent (23rd)

2021 Offensive Snaps: 1,097 (11th)

2021 PFF O-Line Ranking: No. 32

Full 2021 Team Stats

2022 Miami Dolphins Depth Chart

QB: Tua Tagovailoa / Teddy Bridgewater

RB: Chase Edmonds / Raheem Mostert / Sony Michel / Myles Gaskin / Salvon Ahmed

WR1: Tyreek Hill / Trent Sherfield / Preston Williams

WR2: Jaylen Waddle / Lynn Bowden

WR3: Cedrick Wilson / Erik Ezukanma

TE: Mike Gesicki / Durham Smythe / Adam Shaheen / Hunter Long

O-Line: LT Terron Armstead / LG Connor Williams / C Michael Deiter / RG Robert Hunt / RT Liam Eichenberg (RotoWire Rank: No. 20)

Kicker: Jason Sanders

Full 2022 Depth Chart

2022 Miami Dolphins Schedule

Week Date Opponent Kickoff (ET) 1 Sep 11 New England Patriots 1:00 PM 2 Sep 18 @ Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM 3 Sep 25 Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM 4 Sep 29 @ Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 PM 5 Oct 9 @ New York Jets 1:00 PM 6 Oct 16 Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM 7 Oct 23 Pittsburgh Steelers 8:20 PM 8 Oct 30 @ Detroit Lions 1:00 PM 9 Nov 6 @ Chicago Bears 1:00 PM 10 Nov 13 Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM 11 Bye 12 Nov 27 Houston Texans 1:00 PM 13 Dec 4 @ San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM 14 Dec 11 @ Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM 15 TBD @ Buffalo Bills TBD 16 Dec 25 Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM 17 Jan 1 @ New England Patriots 1:00 PM 18 TBD New York Jets TBD

Miami Dolphins Storylines for 2022

Finally Tua Time?

Third year's the charm. Tua Tagovailoa hasn't yet solidified himself as the answer for Miami, with a pedestrian 27:15 TD:INT through his first two seasons. However, it's easy to write the narrative explaining Tagovailoa's struggles.

The quarterback was coming off a college hip injury some considered career-threatening and thrust into an NFL scenario that included arguably the league's worst offensive line, not to mention an uninspiring receiving corps. Now another year removed from the injury and with chemistry already established with Jaylen Waddle, Tagovailoa appears better primed for success than ever before.

Free-agent additions Terron Armstead and Connor Williams can lock down the left side of the O-line, while new coach Mike McDaniel will look to revitalize the rushing attack like he did in San Francisco, featuring a pair of explosive running backs in Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds.

Perhaps most exciting is the pairing of Tyreek Hill with Waddle, giving Tagovailoa one of the league's most exciting big-play wideout tandems, with fellow WR Cedrick Wilson and TE Mike Gesicki available to exploit mismatches.

The flip side, of course, is that the pressure's never been higher. If Tagovailoa can't guide the passing game to a serious step forward out of the gate, new backup Teddy Bridgewater could quickly enter the picture.

A New-Look Backfield

The Dolphins have been unsuccessful in their attempts to revamp the rushing attack many years in a row, but coach Mike McDaniel carries pedigree from San Francisco to make offseason optimism finally feel warranted. Bringing in Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds as free agents in March makes McDaniel's priority abundantly clear: speed and big-play ability.

Mostert is well versed in McDaniel's scheme. While a member of the 49ers, Mostert looked unstoppable in the 2019 NFC Championship Game, putting up 220 rushing yards and four touchdowns against the Packers. His career average of 5.7 YPC in no small part is indicative of the success he's previously had while under McDaniel's watch, and Mostert projects to recover fully from knee surgery by Week 1.

Even so, Edmonds has just as much a claim to the lead role, and a much larger contract. The 26-year-old showcased outstanding versatility during his time with the Cardinals, recording 903 yards from scrimmage in 2021 while primarily working as a complement to James Conner. Training camp projects to host a spirited competition between Mostert and Edmonds, with May signee Sony Michel and the returning Myles Gaskin also candidates to challenge for slotting. Perhaps the most likely outcome is a hot-hand approach, reminiscent of the 49ers backfield.

On Your Mark. Get Set. Tyreek...

Miami elected to trade five draft picks (including three this year) in order to acquire Tyreek Hill from the Chiefs, and it's difficult to fault the decision. The 28-year-old is an established dynamic talent, coming off a season in which he secured a career-high 111 catches (on 159 targets) for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns.

Granted, that was while catching passes from Patrick Mahomes, but the coming campaign for Miami is all about determining Tua Tagovailoa's true ceiling, and few players other than Hill are more capable of drawing out a quarterback's potential.

It's not a lock that Hill will replicate his usual fantasy production, being that of a high-end WR1, with numerous question marks surrounding his new landing spot. Among them, how he and Jaylen Waddle will split targets, whether coach Mike McDaniel's offense will focus on establishing the run or attacking downfield, and ultimately, if signal-caller Tagovailoa is the answer or not.

Risk-averse fantasy managers may avoid the situation entirely, but monitor the possibility of Hill becoming a value in drafts. The outcome of things breaking well, and Tagovailoa thriving with improved pass protection and one of the league's best receiving corps, is within the realm of possibilities. In that context, the key question for Hill is how close to his typical volume he sees in 2022.

Fantasy Football Stock Watch

⬆️ Rising: TE Mike Gesicki

With opposing defenses having to watch for extreme speed both through the air and out of the backfield, things could be wide open for Gesicki in the middle of the field, though target competition has never been fiercer.

⬇️ Falling: RB Myles Gaskin

Gone are the days of Gaskin operating in an every-down role. While Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds and Sony Michel remain healthy, which admittedly isn't guaranteed, Gaskin at best figures to handle a No. 3 gig.

😴 Sleeper: WR Cedrick Wilson

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will command priority attention from opposing DBs, but Wilson shouldn't be ignored. Wilson topped 100 yards twice last year, while competing for targets in a crowded Dallas receiving corps.

🌟 Pivotal Player: Jaylen Waddle

Waddle caught the NFL by storm, racking up 1,015 receiving yards and 104 catches (a new rookie record) in 2021, but the Dolphins still broke the bank to add Tyreek Hill. It's clear that Waddle has the skills to take a leap forward in his second season, but he faces the serious hurdle of having to do so as his team's No. 2 receiver.

Miami Dolphins Injury Report

QB Tua Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa's NFL career began with rehabbing from a dislocated hip, preventing him from participating in most practices, conditioning and strength training exercises leading up to his rookie campaign in 2020. Even last offseason, his training had to focus largely on regaining strength, a continuation of his rehab work. Now, more than two years removed from the injury, Tagovailoa has his first opportunity to spend an offseason truly focusing on mechanics and offensive chemistry, plus improving his arm strength.

CB Byron Jones

Jones suited up for 16 games last season despite playing through a lingering left knee issue, one serious enough that he had to undergo offseason surgery. The bright side is that he's expected to be healthy for the start of training camp, and at full form by Week 1. The 29-year-old's role in Miami's defense is vital, as he and teammate Xavien Howard pair up to form arguably the most formidable cornerback tandem in the league.

RB Raheem Mostert

Mostert's injury concerns are somewhat diluted by his history of elite efficiency (when on the field) and familiarity with coach Mike McDaniel's zone rushing scheme. His rehab from meniscus surgery reportedly is continuing without issue, bringing the 30-year-old who's only appeared in nine games the past two seasons closer to a return to the field. Mostert looks like he could be available to begin camp, which would give him a better chance of carving out a role alongside presumed starter Chase Edmonds and Sony Michel.

Training Camp Battle 2022 – Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins didn't break the bank to trade for Tyreek Hill to have him play anything less than an integral role on offense. In fact, his track record of dominance as Patrick Mahomes' go-to deep threat paints a convincing argument that he'd immediately slot in as the No. 1 wideout for most teams in the NFL.

At the same time, Hill's arrival may be doing too much to overshadow Jaylen Waddle's potential. Waddle not only eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in his first NFL season, he also set a rookie record for receptions and established a 25 percent target share – higher than fellow 2021 sensation Ja'Marr Chase, and slightly above Hill himself. Of course, Hill is firmly established as a WR1 talent, and there's no shortage of reasons to project the proven game wrecker as the favorite to lead Miami's aerial attack.

If Waddle takes a step forward in Year 2, however, and Tua Tagovailoa is armed with two similarly explosive options for defenses to account for, it's within the realm of possibility that a 1A/1B situation develops. Mid-offseason ADP pegs Waddle more than a full round after Hill, which could make the second-year pro a huge value if closer to a 50/50 split shakes out..