2022 New York Giants Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

New York Giants

After ranking second-to-last in scoring for two consecutive years, the Giants hired former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach for 2022. Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley could thrive in a new system, but continued mediocrity may lead the organization to move on from both players.

2022 Offseason Moves – New York Giants

Key Acquisitions

Kayvon Thibodeaux – LB (Rd. 1, No. 5 – Oregon)

An ultra-athletic edge rusher that should make an immediate impact.

Evan Neal – OT (Rd. 1, No. 7 – Alabama)

The huge tackle was brought in to help in both the pass and run games.

Slated to open the season as the team's No. 1 tight end.

Matt Breida – RB (from Bills)

Knows Brian Daboll's system and could handle a change-of-pace role.

Tyrod Taylor – QB (from Texans)

Will be next in line if Daniel Jones gets hurt or struggles.

Key Departures

Evan Engram – TE (to Jaguars)

Departs after spending five seasons as the Giants' top tight end.

Logan Ryan – S (to Buccaneers)

The team's second-leading tackler last year rejoins old pal Tom Brady.

Devontae Booker – RB (FA)

Worked behind Saquon Barkley in 2021, but was let go for cap reasons.

New York Giants 2022 Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Brian Daboll (Year 1)

Offensive Coordinator: Mike Kafka (Year 1) – Erhardt-Perkins/spread

Defensive Coordinator: Don Martindale (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme

Stats to Know for the New York Giants

2022 Vegas Projected Wins: 6.5 (T-23rd)

2021 Record: 4-13

2021 Points Scored: 258 (31st)

2021 Points Allowed: 416 (23rd)

2021 Point Differential: -158 (29th)

2021 Run-Play Rate: 39.9 percent (24th)

2021 Offensive Snaps: 1,050 (24th)

2021 PFF O-Line Ranking: No. 30

Full 2021 Team Stats

2022 New York Giants Depth Chart

QB: Daniel Jones / Tyrod Taylor / Davis Webb

RB: Saquon Barkley / Matt Breida / Gary Brightwell / Antonio Williams

WR1: Kenny Golladay / Darius Slayton / C.J. Board / Collin Johnson

WR2: Kadarius Toney / Wan'Dale Robinson

WR3: Sterling Shepard / Richie James

TE: Ricky Seals-Jones / Jordan Akins / Daniel Bellinger / Chris Myarick

O-Line: LT Andrew Thomas / LG Joshua Ezeudu / C Jon Feliciano / RG Mark Glowinski / RT Evan Neal (RotoWire Rank: No. 23)

Kicker: Graham Gano

Full 2022 Depth Chart

2022 New York Giants Schedule

Week Date Opponent Kickoff (ET) 1 Sep 11 @ Tennessee Titans 4:25 PM 2 Sep 18 Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM 3 Sep 26 Dallas Cowboys 8:15 PM 4 Oct 2 Chicago Bears 1:00 PM 5 Oct 9 @ Green Bay Packers 9:30 AM 6 Oct 16 Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM 7 Oct 23 @ Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM 8 Oct 30 @ Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM 9 Bye 10 Nov 13 Houston Texans 1:00 PM 11 Nov 20 Detroit Lions 1:00 PM 12 Nov 24 @ Dallas Cowboys 4:30 PM 13 Dec 4 Washington Commanders 1:00 PM 14 Dec 11 Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM 15 TBD @ Washington Commanders TBD 16 Dec 24 @ Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM 17 Jan 1 Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM 18 TBD @ Philadelphia Eagles TBD

New York Giants Storylines for 2022

The Daboll Effect

When healthy, Daniel Jones has maintained his status as the Giants' starting quarterback through three seasons, but first-time GM Joe Schoen decided not to pick up the fifth-year option on Jones' rookie contract, suggesting 2022 will be make or break for the signal-caller.

Jones recorded 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns through the air in his rookie campaign, but he hasn't reached those numbers in two chances since then and tossed for a career-low 2,428 yards in 2021. A neck injury that caused the Duke alum to miss the final six games was partly to blame for the poor production, as was an offensive line that ranked among the worst in the league for a second straight season, and a group of pass catchers that was ravaged by injuries.

Jones reportedly is healthy entering this season, and he'll have a chance to grow under new coach Brian Daboll, who, as the Bills' offensive coordinator, was instrumental in Josh Allen's development. The Giants' new scheme – along with a revamping of the O-line headed by rookie first-round pick Evan Neal – provides optimism about Jones taking a step forward rather than another step back in his fourth campaign. Should that fail to materialize, however, the team could abandon the Jones plan and instead turn to 11-year pro Tyrod Taylor, who was added to the QB room during the offseason.

A Bounceback for Barkley?

Since exploding onto the scene with 2,028 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns during his rookie campaign, Saquon Barkley has totaled just 2,391 yards and 12 TDs over three subsequent seasons. Injuries – most notably a torn ACL in September 2020 – have derailed a career path that once seemed destined to be the stuff of legends, and the 2018 first-round pick managed a meager 3.7 yards per carry when he was healthy enough to play last season.

But it's tough to write off such an immense talent, and – as with Daniel Jones – there's optimism that changes in the coaching staff and potentially an improved offensive line may lead to big things for Barkley in 2022. Brian Daboll has hinted at wanting to use the 25-year-old more as a receiver, a role that Barkley proved he can thrive in when he corralled 91 passes as a rookie.

The Giants will need to make a decision about Barkley's future sooner than later – he's set to play on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract – so he should get every opportunity to succeed in the coming season. If Barkley falters or suffers another injury, the newly acquired Matt Breida and 2021 sixth-rounder Gary Brightwell are the next players up in the backfield. In particular, Breida worked with Daboll last year in Buffalo but last logged more than 60 rushes in a season in 2019 with the 49ers.

A Hope To Haul in Better Health

The Giants' receiving corps was so pitiful last season that left tackle Andrew Thomas caught more touchdown passes (one) than projected No. 1 WR Kenny Golladay and top offensive rookie Kadarius Toney. In fact, none of the team's three leaders in terms of catches were wideouts. Instead, now departed tight end Evan Engram paced the Giants with 46, while running backs Saquon Barkley (41) and Devontae Booker (40) ranked second and third, respectively.

Injuries played a role in the lack of production at wide receiver, as Golladay, Toney and Sterling Shepard missed a combined 20 games. New York didn't add any big-name pass catchers in the offseason, but the team did sign veteran TE Ricky Seals-Jones to replace Engram and selected WR Wan'Dale Robinson in the second round of the 2022 Draft to provide some electricity in the slot.

The Giants appear content to count on better results from Golladay after handing him a four-year, $72 million contract during the 2021 offseason. In addition, keeping Toney on the field will be key following a first pro season in which he was beset by multiple injuries and stints on the COVID-19 list. Shepard also still is around and may be back from a torn Achilles by Week 1, while Darius Slayton could work his way into the mix in spite of a disappointing 26-339-2 line in 13 appearances last year.

Fantasy Football Stock Watch

⬆️ Rising: WR Kadarius Toney

Toney endured an up-and-down rookie season, but a 10-catch, 189-yard effort Week 5 hinted at his potential. New York would love for Toney and Daniel Jones to build a rapport that leads to consistent production.

⬇️ Falling: WR Kenny Golladay

The Giants took a risk when they inked Golladay to a large contract after he played in just five games in 2020. The wideout didn't quite vibe with Jones last year, as the pair connected only 37 times without a score.

😴 Sleeper: TE Ricky Seals-Jones

Seals-Jones hasn't worked as the first-string option at his position in his five-year career, but he'll likely get that chance with New York as the replacement for Evan Engram in a revamped tight-end room.

🌟 Pivotal Player: Saquon Barkley

Numerous questions surround Barkley entering the season. Can he stay healthy after three straight injury-plagued campaigns? Will a revamped offensive line open more holes for him to run through? Might a new offensive system increase his role as a pass catcher? The answers may determine Barkley's 2022 success and his future with the club.

New York Giants Injury Report

QB Daniel Jones

The Giants' passing game was a mess last season, but it was especially bad when Jones wasn't part of it. He suffered a neck strain Week 12 and didn't play another snap the remainder of the campaign, despite putting in numerous limited practices. However, the injury didn't require surgery, and early indications suggest that the issue won't carry over into this year. Jones stated in January that he was working out without limitations, and the signal-caller was cleared for contact in early June. Daboll put the matter to rest during minicamp when he told reporters that Jones would have received clearance to play if games were taking place, so the quarterback is a full-go for the start of the coming season.

WR Sterling Shepard

Jones' success is, of course, tied to the performance of his pass catchers, and Shephard is the biggest question mark among the team's receiving corps in terms of health. The veteran wideout tore his Achilles against the Cowboys in Week 15 of last year, and while he began jogging in late May, he began training camp on the active/PUP list and has yet to step on the field. There remains a chance that Shepard could be ready to go by Week 1, but if he misses any time at the start of the campaign, it could further open the door for the likes of Kadarius Toney, Darius Slayton and/or Wan'Dale Robinson to establish an early presence in the team's new passing offense.

LB Blake Martinez

After racking up at least 144 tackles in each campaign between 2017 and 2020, Martinez tallied 21 stops across his first two games last season and looked to be on his way to another big year. The linebacker then tore his ACL in Week 3, however, and was lost for the remainder of the campaign. Though Tae Crowder stepped in admirably for Martinez, the latter's injury proved difficult for the Giants defense as a whole to overcome. Martinez hasn't hit any setbacks in his recovery and could see some preseason action after avoiding the PUP list to kick off camp. It'll be key to monitor his movement early on, as ACL injuries can be particularly hard on linebackers.

Training Camp Battle 2022 – New York Giants

While Kadarius Toney may be the Giants' most physically gifted receiver, he's already caused frustration in the organization for a perceived lack of commitment (not to mention an ejection for throwing a punch at an opponent near the end of his breakout 10-catch, 189-yard performance Week 5 last season).

New York reportedly listened to trade offers for the second-year wideout during the offseason, and those fires were stoked when he initially decided not to take part in the team's voluntary workouts. Toney since has shifted his stance and joined the program, but it's not without significance that New York took Wan'Dale Robinson – who possesses a similar skill set – on Day 2 in this year's draft.

Toney is the favorite for the larger role in the team's promising new passing offense, but Robinson could usurp him with a strong training camp and preseason. Sterling Shepard's questionable status as he looks to return from the Achilles injury also looms large. Should he be slow to bounce back, both Toney and Robinson could see plenty of targets from the outset of the campaign.