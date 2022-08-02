2022 Tennessee Titans Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans struggled to score in the absence of Derrick Henry in the second half of last season, and he's one of the few constants on offense heading into 2022. His health and continued ability to run with extreme efficiency will go a long way toward dictating the team's success.

2022 Offseason Moves – Tennessee Titans

Key Acquisitions

Robert Woods – WR (from Rams)

Returning from a torn ACL but is aiming for a training camp return.

Austin Hooper – TE (from Browns)

Looking to bounce back after disappointing stint in Cleveland.

Treylon Burks – WR (Rd. 1, No. 18 – Arkansas)

Will immediately occupy a significant role as A.J. Brown's replacement.

Malik Willis – QB (Rd. 3, No. 86 – Liberty)

A clear backup for now, but that could change before too long.

Key Departures

Moved to Philly during the draft in the wake of a contract dispute.

Julio Jones – WR (to Buccaneers)

Disappointing results in his one-year stint with the Titans.

Excelled as lead back in Derrick Henry's absence in 2021.

Anthony Firkser – TE (to Falcons)

Fell out of favor in Tennessee and will look to revive his career.

Tennessee Titans 2022 Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Mike Vrabel (Year 5)

Offensive Coordinator: Todd Downing (Year 2) – West Coast offense with power run

Defensive Coordinator: Shane Bowen (Year 2) – 3-4 scheme

Stats to Know for the Tennessee Titans

2022 Vegas Projected Wins: 8.5 (T-15th)

2021 Record: 12-5

2021 Points Scored: 419 (15th)

2021 Points Allowed: 354 (6th)

2021 Point Differential: +65 (11th)

2021 Run-Play Rate: 48.8 percent (2nd)

2021 Offensive Snaps: 1,133 (6th)

2021 PFF O-Line Ranking: No. 16

Full 2021 Team Stats

2022 Tennessee Titans Depth Chart

QB: Ryan Tannehill / Malik Willis / Logan Woodside

RB: Derrick Henry / Hassan Haskins / Dontrell Hilliard

WR1: Robert Woods/ Kyle Philips

WR2: Treylon Burks / Dez Fitzpatrick / Cody Hollister

WR3: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine / Racey McMath

TE: Austin Hooper / Geoff Swaim / Chigoziem Okonkwo / Tommy Hudson

O-Line: LT Taylor Lewan / LG Jamarco Jones / C Ben Jones / RG Nate Davis / RT Dillon Radunz (RotoWire Rank: No. 27)

Kicker: Randy Bullock / Caleb Shudak

Full 2022 Depth Chart

2022 Tennessee Titans Schedule

Week Date Opponent Kickoff (ET) 1 Sep 11 New York Giants 1:00 PM 2 Sep 19 @ Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM 3 Sep 25 Las Vegas Raiders 1:00 PM 4 Oct 2 @ Indianapolis Colts 4:25 PM 5 Oct 9 @ Washington Commanders 1:00 PM 6 Bye 7 Oct 23 Indianapolis Colts 8:15 PM 8 Oct 30 @ Houston Texans 1:00 PM 9 Nov 6 @ Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM 10 Nov 13 Denver Broncos 11 Nov 17 @ Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM 12 Nov 27 Cincinnati Bengals 8:20 PM 13 Dec 4 @ Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 PM 14 Dec 11 Jacksonville Jaguars 8:15 PM 15 Dec 18 @ Los Angeles Chargers 8:20 PM 16 Dec 24 Houston Texans 1:00 PM 17 Dec 29 Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM 18 TBD @ Jacksonville Jaguars TBD

Tennessee Titans Storylines for 2022

The King is Back

It was business as usual for Derrick Henry to begin the 2021 campaign. He topped 25 carries in six of eight games and surpassed 100 yards on the ground on five occasions. However, his momentum came to a screeching halt when he suffered a broken foot Week 8, which sidelined him for the remainder of the regular season.

Henry made a dramatic return for the team's divisional-round matchup against the Bengals, and while he didn't look fully healthy, the appearance offered some reassurance that he'd enter this coming season ready to shoulder another heavy workload. The Titans figure to need every bit of his production.

There was a clear contrast in their offensive success between when Henry was on the field and when he was sidelined. Through the team's first eight contests, the Titans offense posted at least 24 points seven times. Without Henry, they topped that mark in only three of their final nine outings.

Now they'll head into the looming campaign minus both A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, so the passing attack figures to be in flux while heavily reliant upon Robert Woods – he's bouncing back from a season-ending knee injury – and rookie first-rounder Treylon Burks. As Ryan Tannehill and his revamped pass-catching corps try to get on the same page, expect another heavy dose of The King.

Can A.J. Brown Be Replaced?

When the Titans traded for Robert Woods in mid-March, it was expected that he would serve in a complementary role to A.J. Brown. However, after Brown was dealt to the Eagles on Day 1 of the draft, Woods is the only proven veteran among the team's wide receiver corps, and the Titans will have to hope that he's both healthy – after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL in November – and quickly able to develop a rapport with QB Ryan Tannehill. While Tennessee plays a contrasting offensive style to the Rams, Woods has shown the ability to be the top option in an offense, having accrued 129 targets or more in his three seasons prior to last.

The Titans effectively identified Brown's direct replacement when they selected Treylon Burks 18th overall in April. Though his speed testing at the combine didn't dazzle, Burks had an impressive production profile at Arkansas. Add in a 6-2, 225-pound frame – reminiscent of Brown – and the rookie has the makings of an alpha receiver in the NFL.

Meanwhile, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine flashed the ability to step into a bigger role in the absence of Julio Jones last year. Also in the mix will be young players Dez Fitzpatrick and Kyle Philips. Finally, tight end Austin Hooper provides an upgrade at his position, but he doesn't figure to be a priority in the offense ahead of Woods or Burks.

Uncertainty Looms over Defense of Top Seed

After the Titans' one and done postseason exit in the divisional round, it's easy to forget that they earned the top seed in the AFC last season. In addition to turnover at the skill positions, the team also ditched starting left guard Rodger Saffold and lost several key contributors on the defensive side of the ball.

Aside from Henry's health, perhaps the biggest storyline figures to be Ryan Tannehill's grip on his starting role. Just one year ago, the thought of him being replaced seemed outlandish. However, Tannehill completed only 35 passes of more than 20 yards and seven passes of 40 yards or more in 2021, both of which were the lowest marks of his three years with the team. He was also far more mistake prone, as he threw 14 picks – more than his previous two seasons combined – and fumbled four times.

If Tannehill's trajectory continues downward, he could start to feel pressure from Malik Willis, a dual-threat signal-caller who surprisingly fell to the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Though he still figures to need some time to develop as a pro, Willis adds an explosive element to the offense thanks to both his arm strength and his rushing ability. He also could form a scary duo with Derrick Henry on the ground, playing into Tennessee's preferred style of grinding out the clock and maintaining possession of the ball.

Fantasy Football Stock Watch

⬆️ Rising: TE Austin Hooper

Hooper suffered from poor quarterback play, a conservative offense and target competition in Cleveland. Some of those factors exist to a degree in Tennessee, but Hooper should have a path to increased targets.

⬇️ Falling: RB Dontrell Hilliard

After the Titans chose to re-sign Hilliard this offseason, he appeared to be Derrick Henry's top backup. However, after the selection of Hassan Haskins in the fourth round of the draft, Hilliard will have to fight for the role.

😴 Sleeper: WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Westbrook-Ikhine profiles as a player in a prime position to benefit from the current uncertainty in the wideout corps. He's shown flashes of productivity across the last two seasons, but 2022 could be his year to truly emerge.

🌟 Pivotal Player: Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill has a 30-13 record with Tennessee, yet he's on the spot after a disappointing playoff exit and the team's subsequent selection of Malik Willis in the draft. Tannehill saw his yards per attempt and touchdown rate fall in 2021, and he'll have new pass catchers to work with after the departures of A.J. Brown and Julio Jones.

Tennessee Titans Injury Report

WR Robert Woods

Woods tore his ACL during practice on Nov. 13 as a member of the Rams, and he subsequently was dealt to the Titans this offseason. The veteran wideout has yet to be cleared for contact, but he managed to run routes and catch passes during the team's offseason practices. Woods even opened training camp without a brace on his surgically repaired left knee, and the 30-year-old noted around the same time that his goal is to be ready for Week 1. In the end, the 30-year-old seems to be trending in a positive direction for a return to the field early in the season. Assuming that's the case, Woods should have a grasp on the top receiving role in Tennessee after the team traded A.J. Brown back in April.

WR Treylon Burks

Burks shoulders heavy expectations after the Titans drafted him with a first-round pick this year – capital they acquired in the trade that sent Brown to the Eagles. However, things got off to a shaky start when he was shut down during rookie minicamp with asthma and conditioning concerns, and Burks was on and off the field during the team's subsequent OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Fortunately for the rookie, he passed conditioning tests before camp and thus far has looked fine on the field.

CB Caleb Farley

The Titans spent a first-round choice in the 2021 Draft on Farley, who slipped to 22nd overall, primarily due to concerns surrounding a back injury. However, he instead was hampered by a shoulder injury prior to suffering a torn ACL in Week 6. That combination limited him to only three games and 56 defensive snaps. Entering 2022, Farley should have the chance start as an outside corner if he can prove that he is fully healthy throughout training camp and the preseason. While he didn't participate in the offseason program, he avoided the PUP list to begin camp and even ditched his knee brace during practice.

Training Camp Battle 2022 – Tennessee Titans

Given some uncertainty with the health of the Titans' top two projected receivers this offseason, it will be important to monitor which current depth receivers impress during training camp and the preseason. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has a strong chance to be on the field in three-receiver sets even if both Woods and Burks are healthy, but he'd likely become something close to an every snap player if either are unavailable. Additionally, both a sophomore and rookie receiver also are worth keeping tabs on.

Dez Fitzpatrick, a 2021 fourth-rounder, played only 97 offensive snaps and drew eight targets in four games last season. However, he has spoken confidently about how he prepared for a bigger role in the offense, and he could get that chance this year. Finally, the team used a fifth-round pick in April's draft on Kyle Philips, who would fill a role in the slot and has been praised by QB Ryan Tannehill and the team's coaching staff. He'll have to prove he's capable of shaking defenders in the NFL given his slight frame, but a breakout campaign – particularly in the second half – isn't out of the question.