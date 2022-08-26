32 Bold Predictions: One For Every NFL Team (Video)

This article is part of our Football Draft Kit series.

A "Bold Prediction" is defined as an 80th percentile outcome. What happens if everything goes right for a particular player and they hit their maximum upside? Alan Seslosky and "The Geek" of DFS Army give you one BOLD PREDICTION for EVERY NFL team.

💡Viewing Tip: Click the Youtube logo on the bottom right corner of the video. You will be able to view the video on the Rotowire Youtube Channel. There you can skip/fast forward as desired.

