RotoWire Partners
32 Bold Predictions: One For Every NFL Team (Video)

32 Bold Predictions: One For Every NFL Team (Video)

Written by 
Alan Seslowsky 
August 26, 2022

This article is part of our Football Draft Kit series.

A "Bold Prediction" is defined as an 80th percentile outcome. What happens if everything goes right for a particular player and they hit their maximum upside? Alan Seslosky and "The Geek" of DFS Army give you one BOLD PREDICTION for EVERY NFL team.

💡Viewing Tip: Click the Youtube logo on the bottom right corner of the video. You will be able to view the video on the Rotowire Youtube Channel. There you can skip/fast forward as desired. 

🏈 Check out our free top 150 PPR fantasy football rankings 

🎙Prefer to listen to the audio-only podcast version?

A "Bold Prediction" is defined as an 80th percentile outcome. What happens if everything goes right for a particular player and they hit their maximum upside? Alan Seslosky and "The Geek" of DFS Army give you one BOLD PREDICTION for EVERY NFL team.

💡Viewing Tip: Click the Youtube logo on the bottom right corner of the video. You will be able to view the video on the Rotowire Youtube Channel. There you can skip/fast forward as desired. 

🏈 Check out our free top 150 PPR fantasy football rankings 

🎙Prefer to listen to the audio-only podcast version?

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alan Seslowsky
Alan Seslowsky
Alan's passion for fantasy sports, depth of player analysis, and curiosity about the details are the pillars of his broadcasting style. He is a three time champion of the NFFC's "Beat Chris Liss" high stakes contest. In addition to RotoWire, Alan has contributed analysis and commentary for DFS Army, Dynasty Depot and RosterWatch.
ADP Battles: Barkley vs. Kamara vs. Jones
ADP Battles: Barkley vs. Kamara vs. Jones
NFL Barometer: Risers & Fallers
NFL Barometer: Risers & Fallers
DraftKings NFL: Friday Preseason DFS Preview
DraftKings NFL: Friday Preseason DFS Preview
NFL Training Camp News and Notes: August 25
NFL Training Camp News and Notes: August 25