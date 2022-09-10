Arizona Cardinals vs. Kansas City Chiefs Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 1

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds, Best Bets, and Predictions for Week 1

This first-ever head-to-head meeting between Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray is one of the marquee matchups of the NFL's opening week. Both squads will have slightly less firepower than if this game would have taken place in Week 1 of the 2021 season, but in a sense, that adds to the intrigue. All eyes will be on how well Mahomes adjusts to a receiver corps without Tyreek Hill and now featuring a pair of offseason additions, while Murray, as was the case late last season, will be operating without DeAndre Hopkins (suspension). However, this time, he'll have downfield threat and former college teammate Marquise Brown to help offset the absence.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Kansas City Chiefs for Week 1

Moneyline: Cardinals +210 (FanDuel Sportsbook)/ Chiefs -240 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Point spread: Cardinals +6 (BetMGM Sportsbook)/ Chiefs -5.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: Over 53.5 points (FanDuel Sportsbook)/ Under 54.0 points (DraftKings Sportsbook)

The moneyline and spread for this game have seen some notable movement, as much as three points on the latter, in the direction of the Chiefs. The fact that Rondale Moore will miss the game for Arizona due to a hamstring injury suffered in Thursday's practice adds to the team's personnel shortage at receiver. The Cards' rare status as home underdogs was initially fueled largely by the suspension-related absence of Hopkins.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Kansas City Chiefs Betting Picks This Week

The significant movement on the spread in particular makes that the wager to focus on in what should still be a close matchup despite the short-handed nature of the Cardinals offense. Arizona was 10-8 ATS last season while KC was 10-10 against the number, although most of the Cardinals' success covering came on the road (8-2 in that split).

Nevertheless, this is a very elevated number for a game in the desert where the heat could certainly play a factor. Kliff Kingsbury and his crew are also undoubtedly focused on improving their poor 3-5 won/loss mark at home last season, and Murray is itching to begin validating the much-sought-after extension he finally garnered this summer.

The Chiefs' defense was also much more vulnerable on the road last season, giving up the third-most total yards per game (394.1) and nearly six more points per road contest (25.8) than at home (20.2). And, although KC was 5-3 straight up on the road, its net point differential was +4.9. Meanwhile, despite their aforementioned 3-5 home record, the Cardinals' net point differential was a narrow -1.8.

Cardinals vs. Chiefs Best Bet: Cardinals +6 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Kansas City Chiefs Prediction

Chiefs 30, Cardinals 27

While oddsmakers and the betting public increasingly seem to have plenty of faith in the Chiefs pulling away in this game, I see that as a much more improbable proposition. Not only are JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling not going to make any defensive coordinator forget Hill, but Mahomes, talented as he is, still needs time to adjust to working with his new pass catchers. Murray and the Cards are going to be fighting an uphill battle, but ultimately, I see Arizona keeping it close enough here to slide in under the number.