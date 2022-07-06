Baker Mayfield Traded to Carolina - Browns and Panthers Super Bowl Odds Movement

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Baker Mayfield is finally on the move, as he has officially been traded to the Carolina Panthers for a draft pick. While this move was expected by some, the uncertainty surrounding the Cleveland Browns' QB situation made a trade far from a sure thing.

With that in mind, Mayfield heads to Carolina for a conditional 5th round pick in 2024. Let's look at the Super Bowl odds movement from this trade, and how it could affect bettors.

Super Bowl Odds Movement After Baker Mayfield Trade to Carolina

Immediately after the Panthers and Browns completed the Mayfield trade, both teams' Super Bowl odds have not adjusted yet. Expect sportsbooks to adjust this market quickly.

Expect the movement to come after an initial round of betting from sports bettors.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Cleveland Browns FanDuel Super Bowl Odds Before Mayfield Trade +3400 After Mayfield Trade +3400

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Carolina Panthers BetMGM Super Bowl Odds Before Mayfield Trade +15000 After Mayfield Trade +15000

Another betting market that may be on the move is NFL MVP odds, which tend to shift after a QB moves teams.

NFL Breaking News - Baker Mayfield to Carolina for a 5th Round Pic

With breaking news that Mayfield has been traded to the Carolina Panthers, there will be a QB battle between Mayfield and Sam Darnold. Here are the details of the trade:

A new QB in Carolina: The #Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the #Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Deal is pending a physical. All parties split the financials to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/xuTLqosmZm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 6, 2022

Browns receive:

Conditional 5th Round Pick (2024)

Panthers receive:

QB Baker Mayfield

