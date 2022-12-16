Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 15

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Browns vs. Ravens Betting Preview and Best Bets

Welcome to Week 15 where we get Saturday NFL football back on the schedule! This week, I'll be covering the Baltimore/Cleveland rivalry from the AFC North as the Ravens desperately try to right their offensive ship. Let's see what gems this game has for us.

Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns Betting Odds for Week 15

As of Thursday's writing, most books have this game as a 3-point spread in favor of the hometown Browns, although I do see a 2.5 at FanDuel, which is interesting for those looking to back Cleveland. 57% of the bets are currently on Baltimore but only 36% of the money, so this has the look of a pros vs. joes contest. The total sits at 38 or 38.5, depending on where you shop, down from the opener of 39.5. The best moneyline numbers come from BetMGM where the Ravens are +140 and FanDuel where the Browns are as low as -154.

Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns Betting Picks This Week

The bottom line for me with this game is I believe the Ravens are the far superior team, even with their recent struggles. Baltimore QB Tyler Huntley is out of concussion protocol and appears on track to play and TE Mark Andrews, a critical cog in the offense, is getting healthier by the week. However, the successful return of JK Dobbins is really what makes me like the Ravens in this one. Baltimore has won 6 straight in this series and, like every other game, their defense is going to keep them in it even if the offense can't get untracked. While a bet on the Ravens on the moneyline would be a good addition, my best bet for this game is Baltimore getting 3. If I had to pick the total, I'd lean to the under as insurance that this is yet another low scoring game involving the Ravens and/or the Baltimore defense comes to play again.

Ravens vs Browns Best Bet: Baltimore +3 (@ PointsBet)

Ravens at Browns Prediction

With neither team an offensive juggernaut, I expect a slow start out of the gates with Cleveland trying to establish their run game and hide Deshaun Watson and Baltimore making sure Tyler Huntley by establishing Dobbins and their run game as well. Perhaps a scoreless first quarter bet would be a fun flier. Slowly, the Ravens tilt the field get all-world kicker Justin Tucker involved along with some decent offensive flow and stout defense to take a 13-3 lead into half. Things open up a bit in the second half as the Browns get further behind and are forced to pass, speeding the game up but also resulting in a couple of big plays. A TD for each side puts it 20-10 going into the fourth where Cleveland cuts it to 20-17 before a Tucker FG makes it 23-17, setting the stage for one final defensive stand by the Ravens. Baltimore comes away with a big road victory.