The Super Bowl is one of the most popular sporting events to bet on all over the world. The best NFL betting sites know this and are ready with an abundance of NFL betting markets correlating with the Big Game, including novelty props, Super Bowl odds, and NFL player props you will not see at any other time.

Best Kansas City Chiefs Team Props For Super Bowl LVII

Travis Kelce First Touchdown (+650) at BetMGM

Calling Travis Kelce elite is an understatement. He is the heartbeat of the Chiefs. Carrying Kansas City through the postseason, Kelce should be involved early and often on Super Bowl Sunday.

Although Kelce played in two Super Bowls, he's only caught one touchdown in those two outings. However, Kelce has also played a tremendous role in getting Kansas City to the Big Game this season, notably, in the Chiefs' past two playoff games against the Jaguars and Bengals.

Kelce scored the first touchdown in both of those playoff matchups. He has also scored the first touchdown in eight total games this season. Getting +650 odds on Kelce's first touchdown bet is a steal at that number.

Chiefs Same-Game Parlay Builder (+141) at Caesars Sportsbook

Patrick Mahomes To Throw Over 1.5 Touchdowns (-214)

Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown (-110)

Parlay Odds: +141

As noted above, betting on Travis Kelce to score the first touchdown is of tremendous value. If that is a confident bet you are going to make, then why not double down by paring his anytime touchdown with his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, to throw for at least two?

Mahomes has thrown for at least two touchdowns in 14-of-19 games. Kelce has 15 total scores on the year in his own right, including the playoffs. This is a safe builder bet to use this betting promo on in an attempt to double your initial bankroll if you choose to go this route.

Kansas City Chiefs Team Props For Super Bowl LVII: Best Bet

Isiah Pacheco To Go Over 15.5 Receiving Yards (-118) at Fanduel Sportsbook

When it comes to the Chiefs' backfield, they deploy a two-headed monster attack with Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon. Perception suggests the former is the primary rusher while the latter is the top pass-catching back.

That is far from the case. Pacheco brings some pass-catching chops to the table. In nine games since Week 12, Pacheco has gone over 15.5 receiving yards six times, including a 5/59/0 pass-catching stat line on six targets in the AFC Title game.

Since the Eagles will bring one of the NFL's best secondaries to the table in Super Bowl 57, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes must get creative to move the football through the air. This is especially true since Mahomes could still be dealing with his ankle injury, hindering his mobility. In that scenario, there should be plenty of check downs to the running backs.

