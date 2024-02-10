Best Super Bowl Prop Bets: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Super Bowl 58 Prop Bets: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

The long wait is almost over. Super Bowl LVII will be here Sunday with a stellar matchup between the Chiefs and 49ers. Let's dig into the betting market and highlight some wagers to consider.

Chiefs vs. 49ers Betting Odds for Super Bowl LVIII

49ers: Spread -2 (-105), -122 Moneyline

Chiefs: Spread +2 (-115), +102 Moneyline

Game Total: 47.5 points

In terms of significant injuries, neither team is likely dealing with any. With two weeks off for rest, both teams are expected to have their full complement of offensive weapons.

Chiefs vs. 49ers Betting Picks Super Bowl LVIII

After engineering a dramatic comeback in the NFC Championship game against the Lions, Brock Purdy will try to get the 49ers over the final hump and win a Super Bowl. The 49ers like to run the ball, though, with star running back Christian McCaffrey in the fold. Including the playoffs, Purdy has attempted 31 or fewer passes in 15 of the 18 games that he has played. Don't expect the 49ers to all of a sudden try to air things out against a Chiefs team that allowed the fourth-fewest passing yards per game during the regular season.

Chiefs vs. 49ers Best Bet: Brock Purdy under 31.5 pass attempts (-150 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Betting the under in a Super Bowl isn't exactly fun. However, that is still the way to go for this matchup. The Chiefs have hit the under in five of their last six games. They allowed just 17.3 points per game during the regular season, while the 49ers gave up 17.5 points per game. Both of these teams have loads of talent on defense, so don't expect this to be a high-scoring affair.

Chiefs vs. 49ers Best Bet: Under 47.5 points (-108 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Piggybacking on taking the under for the game, another appealing wager is for neither team to score at least 30 points. Including the playoffs, the 49ers have allowed at least 30 points in a game just three times. The Chiefs scored at least 30 points in a game only three times, while they didn't allow anyone to score at least 30 points against them.

Chiefs vs. 49ers Best Bet: Any team to score 30+ points: No (-135 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

For as much credit as Patrick Mahomes deserves for getting the Chiefs this far, their defense has also been stellar. They held the Dolphins to just seven points in the Wild Card Round. They limited the Ravens to 10 points in the AFC Championship game. Combine their stellar defense with them having a significant edge at quarterback and taking the Chiefs to cover the spread could prove to be profitable.

Chiefs vs. 49ers Best Bet: Chiefs +2.5 (-115 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Chiefs vs. 49ers Prediction

We're already on the Chiefs to cover the spread and for the under in the game to hit. Who wins outright and gets to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy? I can't go with Purdy over Mahomes, so I'm on the Chiefs to pull off the upset and bring home yet another championship.