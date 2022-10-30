Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for NFL Week 8

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Chicago Bears Betting Odds, Best Bets and Predictions for NFL Week 8

Well, well, well.....look who's back! With OUR Chicago Bears featured on prime time the last two weeks, I've acquiesced to my colleagues to handle your handicapping information. One of those games (Week 6, Thursday, against Washington) played out exactly how one would think a Bears/Commanders game would play out. Last week, the universe delivered a different Chicago team to Foxborough, complete with an alien at QB and a body-snatcher at Offensive Coordinator. The Bears rolled the Patriots D for 33 points (which felt like more points than they've scored all year combined) and come into Big D flying high. Was last week an anomaly or have they figured something out? Let's dig in, shall we?

Chicago Bears @ Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds for Week 8

Dallas is favored by 10, a number that has been steady all week. 61% of the bets are on the Bears, but 75% of the money is on Dallas. This isn't a huge surprise given the public's love affair with the Cowboys. It is telling that the books are willing to endure 3/4 of the money on one side and not move the line. Clearly, Dallas is a big public favorite here. The total currently stands at 42.5, down from the opener at 43.5. On the moneyline, the Bears are as high as +360 at FanDuel and the Cowboys as low as -435 at DraftKings.

Chicago Bears @ Dallas Cowboys Betting Picks This Week

With what we are seeing from a money perspective, it is hard not to grab double digits with the Bears. The books aren't scared with the public money on Dallas. Additionally, for as much flack as I've given OUR Bears, they have only lost by double digits once this season and that was at Green Bay, a place they never win. Plus, what has Dallas done to be a double-digit favorite against anyone? Their offense might actually be worse with Dak Prescott back at QB, which is why Chicago +10 is my Best Bet for this game.

I do agree with the total moving down as I don't see either offense doing much in this game. As a general rule, I don't lay too much more than -150 on favorites, so there is no way I would ever endorse Dallas on the moneyline. However, I do think Chicago has a chance, so a small pizza-money bet on them at +360 is worth a flier.

Chicago Bears @ Dallas Cowboys Best Bet: Bears +10 (BetMGM)

Chicago Bears @ Dallas Cowboys Prediction

As with most Bears games, I predict this to be a slugfest. The Dallas D is one of the best in the league and will have their full focus on stopping Justin Fields' legs. Chicago's D has improved seemingly every week (no surprise with the defensive minds on the coaching staff) and as I mentioned above, the Dallas offense is pedestrian at best and will very likely be without Ezekial Elliott. I see this game starting slow and staying slow. Under plays in the 1Q and 1H would be solid bets and I see Chicago keeping this very close but coming up just short. Mike McCarthy rejoices with a 20-17 victory.

