Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 2

Well, we absolutely nailed last week's Bears game with a little help from Mother Nature. I don't think we needed much of an assist to keep that game ugly and low-scoring (Justin Fields and Trey Lance can do that themselves) but we'll take it. The game stayed under, the Bears covered the big number, and Lance had a good day rushing. Check, check, and check. Let's dive into this week's game against blood-rival Green Bay and see what the "oldest rivalry in the NFL" has to offer.

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers for Week 2

You can find Green Bay as low as -9.5 at DraftKings or Chicago at +10 at BetMGM. After opening at 45.5, the total has settled in at 41.5 almost universally. As big favorites, the Packers are -435 on the moneyline with the Bears +385 on the take-back. Clearly, the under is getting pounded and has crossed under the key number of 42, so there isn't a lot of value there at this point. However, the under is almost always going to be worth a look in every Bears game this year, so don't ignore it completely if you feel so inclined or the weather forecast turns.

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers Betting Picks This Week

Despite the win last week, I maintain the Bears just aren't a good outfit. Justin Fields was awful, but managed to salvage his day with a couple of long, weather-aided plays. And it isn't just Fields.....there is so little talent around him, a fact I will pound on again and again throughout the season. Who are the playmakers on this team? Here's a hint: they are still in college and waiting to be a Top 3 pick in the draft.

Let's talk about Green Bay for a bit. First, the loss to Minnesota was hardly surprising. Matt LaFleur is a terrible preseason prep and Week 1 coach and I think the Vikes are for real. The entire team looked like they were playing together for the first time.....actually, that's quite true given the lack of preseason reps by anyone with a pulse. Remember, though, the Packers looked like trash in Week 1 last year only to come back home and beat Detroit by 17.

I don't believe GB is as bad as they were last week nor is CHI as "good" as they were last week. The Packers own the Bears, pure and simple, and I see little reason that changes this year, not as long as the QB matchup is Rodgers vs. Fields. I'm not scared of the big number.....my best bet in this game is Green Bay -9.5. I also will still take a slice of the under at 41.5 and I like both Rodgers and rookie WR Christian Watson to have big games. Watson's WR yards and anytime TD props are worth investigating.

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers Best Bet: Green Bay -9.5

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers Prediction

Green Bay cannot start 0-2 in the NFC North. I look for Rodgers to feed Watson early and often to get his confidence back. I also see Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon getting established on the ground and the Packers starting off quick. Green Bay knows if they can get up early, the Bears can do little about it. I see the Packers jumping out to a 17-3 lead by half (GB first half bet worth a look as well) and coasting to a 31-10, no-doubter of a victory.

