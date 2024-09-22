Bettings Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts, Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 3

The NFL is back and we have tons of great sportsbook promos available. Check out this BetMGM bonus code, good for a a first-bet offer worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

Well well, after two weeks, it appears we have the same 'ol Bears on our hands: defensively stout and limited offensively. With Caleb Williams running for his life on 80% of the snaps, Chicago has yet to establish much of anything that resembles an offense as they have done a shockingly poor job putting Williams in situations to succeed. Thankfully, the Bears get a bit of reprieve this week in the form of the Colts defense, a unit that let Malik Willis and the Packers one-dimensional offense beat them last week. Either way, we have gotten a grip on Chicago's slippery start with a 2-0 mark in this spot so far. Let's massage this week's numbers and go for 3-0!

Bears @ Colts Betting Odds for Week 3

CHI +1.5 (-120, FanDuel) / IND -1 (-105, BetMGM)

CHI ML +105 (Caesars) / IND ML -115 (BetMGM)

TOTAL OVER 43.5 (Fanatics) / UNDER 43.5 (-105, FanDuel)

This line opened at IND -1 on Sunday and got as high as -2 and now has "settled" in this area. This is one of those lines where you want to make sure you shop at different books because a point or a hook could make all the difference. The total opened at 45.5 and steadily slid down to 43.5 throughout the week. The bets and money percentages are nearly equal, so unlike last week where the movement gave us a big hint that 6 was the right number, there is no magic potion for this one.

Now that football is back its a great time to sign up at the best online sportsbooks. Take advantage of sweet offers like this Fanatics Sportsbook promo. New players can get up to $1000 in first-bet bonus bets

Bears @ Colts Betting Picks This Week

0-2 teams cover the spread in Week 3 at a 60% clip and I expect a big, desperate effort out of the Colts this week. Clearly, the Bears defense is the best unit on the field, but they cannot do all the heavy lifting all the time. Honestly, I find no compelling argument for either side on this one. Chicago was 4-5 as road dogs last year and Indy was 2-1 as home favorites. The Colts need a win, the Bears need to do more for Williams, and I have no idea where this lands. This week's angle will look at the total. The Colts defense is terrible, and their offense is motivated and desperate. Chicago needs to scheme their offense better to accentuate Williams' talents, and that says OVER to me. There is a ton of offensive talent on this field and I think we see some of it this week.

Bears @ Colts Best Bet: OVER 43.5 (@ BetMGM)

Bears @ Colts Game Prediction

As I said, I don't have a clear picture of how this game is going to look from a side perspective, but I do expect a concerted effort by both teams to establish offensive flow. I see a 24-23 victory for one of these teams......which team that is, I have no idea.