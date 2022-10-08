Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 5

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings Betting Odds, Best Bets, and Predictions for Week 5

Another week, another win as the Bears and Giants played almost to script. I predicted a 10-10 tie at half (NY led 14-9) and 5 FGs in the second half for a 19-16 final (there were only 3 FGs for a 20-12 final, comfortably under the total of 39.5. This week, the mighty Bears travel to Minneapolis to take on the Vikings in an NFC North showdown.

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings for Week 5

The Vikings are favored by 7.5, up a full point from the opening number. The total sits in the 43.5-44 range, up from the opener of 43, so not a lot of movement there. Minnesota is -333 on the moneyline while Chicago is +290. I have mixed feelings about the money movement in this game. The Vikings are a huge public favorite with 72% of the bets and 61% of the money coming in on Minnesota, hence the line movement. However, the fact that bookmakers were willing to allow the push over the key number of 7 to 7.5 makes me think they aren't concerned with the Vikings covering the big number and are hoping to encourage some buy-back on the Bears.

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings Betting Picks This Week

The talent gap in this game is significant. When listing the talented players on these teams, how many Vikings would be named before a single Bear is mentioned? 5? 6? Between Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Kirk Cousins, Minny has the best QB, RB, and WR on the field by a wide margin. The Minnesota D also gets to feast on Chicago's 1940s offense and home-field advantage. Even in last year's down year, the Vikings were 2-0 against the Bears including a 31-17 home victory. When looking at the total, the Bears have yet to play in a game that has reached 44 while Minny has hit that number twice. My lean would be under 44, but I'm leery of the leaky Vikings' secondary letting in a garbage TD late to mess with the total. At such a big number, the moneyline doesn't factor in for me as I really have to reach to think of a scenario where the Bears win this game. Which brings me to my best bet, which is on Minnesota -7.5. No, I'm not going to be scared by the public line movement on the big favorite.

Bears @ Vikings Best Bet: Minnesota -7.5 at PointsBet (among others)

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings Prediction

I see very few scenarios where Chicago keeps this close. Cluster injuries to multiple Vikings positions? Maybe? Even then, where are the points coming from? Justin Fields is still lousy and the talent around him is lousier. How does this play out? Minny owns Time of Possession and yardage in the first half, but as they like to do, they leave points on the field while limiting Chicago's opportunities at the same time. Sprinkle in a dumb Kirk Cousins INT and the Vikings lead 13-6 at half. Minnesota comes out of half and dominates the 3rd quarter, pushing the lead to 27-6 where they cruise from there for a 30-13 victory.