Chicago Bears at New York Giants Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 4

Chicago Bears at New York Giants Betting Odds, Best Bets, and Predictions for Week 4

Last week, I had a publishing snafu and the Week 3 article wasn't posted. It turned out to be a blessing in disguise for you, the reader, as it was a loser. I liked Houston and the under, among other things, and thanks to a rough Davis Mills interception at the end of the game, it turned into a Bears cover and over. This week, I'll try to do things correctly, but I'm not sure anyone should have to endure a preview of a Bears/Giants game. If we must (and I like getting paid, so yes, we must).....

Chicago Bears @ New York Giants for Week 4

The Giants are favored by 3 and the line has been very largely steady, although I do see some late 2.5's started to show in faraway places. The total for this game is 39.5 and has not budged anywhere that I am seeing. The Giants are -150 on the moneyline while the Bears are +136. Currently, Chicago is getting only 41% of the bets but those are responsible for 56% of the money, which likely explains the dip down to 2.5 in some spots. I doubt there is influence behind that money to move any of the major North American books off of the key number of 3.

Chicago Bears @ New York Giants Opponent Betting Picks This Week

It feels like 3 is the right number for this game, as does the total of 39.5. The Giants are at home and have the best player on the field in Saquon Barkley. Both teams are evenly matched, equally deficient at QB, and (with the exception of Barkley) pretty evenly matched with talent as well, particularly with all the injuries the Giants have suffered on offense. This is a spot in which the G-men have struggled, as they are 0-3 ATS as home favorites over the last 3 years, including last week's loss to Dallas as a 1.5-point favorite. I love new coach Brian Daboll, but it will take time to get his pieces in place and remove others left for him (see: Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney). My lean on the side and moneyline is grabbing the Bears at +3, but I'd rather take them to win outright on the ML at +136 if forced to go that route. Once again, my best best for yet another slog of a Bears game is the under at 39.5. In the Giants' two home games so far, there were 35 and 39 points scored, respectively. And, in Chicago's lone road game in Green Bay, 37 points were scored. There isn't a ton of value, so tread lightly, but that's this week's selection.

Bears @ Giants Best Bet: UNDER 39.5

Chicago Bears @ New York Giants Prediction

I'll be straight-up honest with you, I have no earthly idea what to expect from this game. Both teams are very vanilla on offense and both are decent defensively. There may be a slight QB edge to the Giants and Daniel Jones and these are two highly-regarded first-year coaches going head-to-head. Since this game is generic, let's make a generic script. Both teams start slow with a 10-10 tie at half......perhaps tied at halftime is a fun prop bet to do something/anything to make this game interesting. Then the action really intensifies as the teams trade field goals until the Bears win it at the gun, 19-16.

