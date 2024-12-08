NFL Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions: Bears at 49ers

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Its always a great time to check out the top sports betting apps here at RotoWire. The BetMGM bonus code gets you started off up to $1500 in bonus bets

Chicago Bears @ San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 14

Alright, it is all fun and games until the Chicago shenanigans start costing us bets. For the second week in a row, their ineptitude has cost us the Best Bet. Thankfully, it seems my urgent memo to Virginia McCaskey was received as the Bears finally, mercifully relieved Matt Eberflus of his duties. How will OUR Chicago Bears respond to the dismissal of the man at whom EVERYONE pointed the finger for their failures? As only the Bears can....with something unexpected.

Bears @ 49ers Betting Odds

Bears +3.5 / 49ers -3.5

Bears ML +145 / 49ers ML -166

Total OVER 43.5 / UNDER 44

After the Bears lost to Detroit, this line opened at -5.5 the day after Thanksgiving. It got up to 6 before the Niners were demolished in Buffalo and lost Christian McCaffrey in the process. It quickly dropped to 3.5 and stayed around the 3 mark all week. With 66% of bets and 60% of the money on the Bears. The movement is no surprise. The total opened at 45.5 and dropped to 43.5 with the CMC news, but 80% of the bets and 75% of the money is on the over after that move. Still, that number has remained steady at 43.5.

Check out great sportsbook promos like this bet365 bonus code Sign up and take advantage a First Bet Safety Net worth up to $1000.

Bears @ 49ers Betting Picks This Week

Alright boys, it is time to put up or shut up. To a man, the blame for the Bears' failures was laid at the feet of Matt Eberflus. His ineptness is well-documented, but it is still up to the players to prove it by coming out and playing inspired football. On the other side of the coin, you could almost see and feel the Bills sucking the soul out of the 49ers in the Buffalo snow. I think the Niners have had enough proof that this is simply not their year and may have trouble motivating for the rest of the year. The Bears also have the advantage of extra rest. The situation and motivation says the Bears have the value, particularly with the hook at FanDuel.

Bears @ 49ers Best Bet: Bears +3.5 (@ FanDuel)

Bears @ 49ers Prediction

The Bears are highly motivated to come out strong and put it down on San Francisco from the opening gun and I believe they will. In fact, I think the Bears handle business from the beginning in a buttoned down 23-10 victory in the Bay.