This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 1

Hello faithful readers and welcome to Week 1 of this NFL regular season!! Like last year, I'll be your eyes, ears, and fingers for all things Chicago Bears this season and I'm darn glad to be here! Last year was a very successful betting year for us, as I went 10-4 for +6 units as we regularly took advantage of the horrendous Bears defense and the very steep learning curve Justin Fields faced. However, there is optimism in the Windy City as Fields has shown incredible promise and improvement at QB and with Aaron Rodgers leaving Green Bay, ownership of the Bears has been released in a wide open NFC North. Let's get to Week 1 as the Bears take on the Rodgers-less Packers to kick off the new season on Sunday.

Bears vs. Packers Betting Odds for Week 1

With so much uncertainty around both teams, it is no real surprise the line for this one is very small. Currently, I'm seeing anywhere from Pick 'Em at PointsBet to Green Bay +1.5 at FanDuel. And honestly, would anyone be surprised if either team won by 14 or by 1? I could see roads to either end and everywhere in between. With such a small spread, there is very little value on the Moneyline with GB topping out at +100 at BetMGM and Chicago at -110 at PointsBet. To me, the Total is where we have the best value in this game at somewhere around 41.5 or 42, depending on your book.

Bears vs. Packers Betting Picks This Week

Reading NFL Preseason results is always a bit of an art form, but both teams come into Week 1 with encouraging results and enthusiasm. The Packers offense appears to be moving with more tempo with Jordan Love at the helm while the Bears used their significant draft assets and a massive $120M offseason spending spree to revamp a roster that badly needed revamping. The one constant of these teams is the excellent Green Bay defense, and I came into this assignment prepared to be all over the Packers, but the questionable status of WRs Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson being declared out has me dialing that back a bit. I do think the Packers are the better team with fewer questions marks and would lean to the Moneyline at +100 and/or grabbing the 1.5 at FanDuel. But my favorite pick is a familiar one in this space: the over. While I respect the Green Bay stop unit, Chicago is capable of bullying good defenses with the run game. That, combined with the Packers offense playing with more tempo and so many question marks surrounding the Bears defense, I see the possibility of points in this one and the value is certainly to the over here. These teams combined for five overs in their six preseason games, and I see that trend continuing into Week 1.

Bears vs. Packers Best Bet: OVER 41.5 @ FanDuel

Bears vs. Packers Prediction

I see this as a very exciting and entertaining game with fresh faces leading these rival franchises. The Packers will look to establish Jordan Love with tempo while the Bears want to unleash their vaunted rushing attack. I see both teams getting on the board in the first quarter at 7-7. A Green Bay TD and a Bears FG in the second results in a 14-10 GB lead into halftime. Halftime adjustments stall Jordan Love in the third, as the Bears lean on the run game and take a 17-14 lead into the final period. Love and Matt LaFleur make their adjustments and start to the gouge the tired Bears defense to take a 24-17 lead. The Bears drive and score in the final minute to pull within 24-23 and Matt Eberflus decides to send a message early in the season by going for two and the win. However, the Packers defense rises to the occasion and stuffs Justin Fields at the goal line to preserve the one-point win in an opening week thriller!